Silly rumour?
Tue May 01, 2018 6:57 am
easyWire
https://treizemondial.fr/ben-pomeroy-ve ... r-league/#

Not seen or heard anything myself. I like BP as heâ€™s versatile and solid defensively, but not sure we need him at this stage unless heâ€™s extremely cheap.

Very good cover though IMO as heâ€™s the sort of player that fitâ€™s Priceâ€™s style.
Re: Silly rumour?
Tue May 01, 2018 7:02 am
Smiffy27
Can he fill in at second row as well?
Re: Silly rumour?
Tue May 01, 2018 10:51 am
Alffi_7
Hmm, not sure on that one, it seems like it would be a signing for signings sake.

We would be losing Russell I guess, so be down to one reserve winger. (Taylor Prell doesn't ever seem to get a mention, is he a realistic first team prospect?) Pomeroy covers centre too of course, but we already have T King as first reserve for that spot.
Re: Silly rumour?
Tue May 01, 2018 11:00 am
Smiffy27
I think we need more troops. We have been relatively fortunate on the injury front so far. A big, tough lad with good hands is always useful ... at the right price.

