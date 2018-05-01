WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Does Minns think were mugs???

Does Minns think were mugs???
Post Tue May 01, 2018 4:38 am
Posted by No7.David.Bishop on Tue May 01, 2018 4:38 am
No7.David.Bishop
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Dec 26, 2013 6:59 pm
Posts: 54
Sick of hearing rubbish about how Minns was in a bad place. He said he took the stuff on mothers day because he was upset about his mam which I don't doubt as ive lost both my parents so I get how he feels. But the worst thing and this is what I detest is that he used mothers day as an excuse which gets to me big style. Edit, MR, potential libel. Now I'm hearing from some one who sponsored us and a player that he will get 6 months because of compassionate grounds. I'm honest in that I hope he never plays for us again. A lot of fans agree and disagree, but what is funny is that if he played especially for Edit, MR, excessively aggressive insult. you would all want him to have a life ban.
Re: Does Minns think were mugs???
Post Tue May 01, 2018 7:28 am
Posted by Kenty on Tue May 01, 2018 7:28 am
Kenty
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jun 26, 2015 3:08 pm
Posts: 47
Cocaine metabolites detectable several weeks after being taken ,so Minns story plausible.
Not condoning and acknowledge he's a professional sportsman but he's a 23 year old whose good at rugby not necessarily at making sensible decisions off the field ? I still don't and I'm over 60
Re: Does Minns think were mugs???
Post Tue May 01, 2018 7:39 am
Posted by luke ShipleyRed on Tue May 01, 2018 7:39 am
luke ShipleyRed
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 310
No.
No matter who he played for it think that a 2 year ban is appropriate.
Having lost my mom 2 years ago, I understand what he's going through. And he has my sympathies. Never having taken drugs I can't say if it works. But if I'm honest, mothers day isn't the worst day. His birthday, her birthday and days when he hears/sees a song/tv/films that reminds him of her.
Hopefully he'll have learned his lesson.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: Does Minns think were mugs???
Post Tue May 01, 2018 7:55 am
Posted by Mild Rover on Tue May 01, 2018 7:55 am
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 10137
Location: Leicestershire.
No7.David.Bishop wrote:
you would all want him to have a life ban.


I admit i’d likely be a bit more cynical about his defence. But anything more than two years would clearly be unjust, based on previous cases. As would, at the other end of the spectrum, the 6 months you mention.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Does Minns think were mugs???
Post Tue May 01, 2018 9:21 am
Posted by Kenty on Tue May 01, 2018 9:21 am
Kenty
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jun 26, 2015 3:08 pm
Posts: 47
Historically we ( RL) don't have a great record regards substance misuse (alcohol in particular) my generation almost boastful of players whose consumption was legendary
without acknowledging the long long term effects of alcohol had on these individuals? Perhaps if we should be less ready to condem and more prepared to address the wider issues through education/support etc.The 'State of mind' initituative a great example of how the sport can address a previously taboo subject what's RL doing re substance abuse?
Re: Does Minns think were mugs???
Post Tue May 01, 2018 11:04 am
Posted by Treble99 on Tue May 01, 2018 11:04 am
Treble99
IGNORE

Joined: Thu May 12, 2016 3:01 pm
Posts: 10
No7.David.Bishop wrote:
Sick of hearing rubbish about how Minns was in a bad place. He said he took the stuff on mothers day because he was upset about his mam which I don't doubt as ive lost both my parents so I get how he feels. But the worst thing and this is what I detest is that he used mothers day as an excuse which gets to me big style. Edit, MR, potential libel. Now I'm hearing from some one who sponsored us and a player that he will get 6 months because of compassionate grounds. I'm honest in that I hope he never plays for us again. A lot of fans agree and disagree, but what is funny is that if he played especially for Edit, MR, excessively aggressive insult. you would all want him to have a life ban.



sick of hearing rubbish were from i have not heard that much ? ime sorry but i think he will learn his lesson he's done wrong and knows that i hope he comes back stronger do you think the wigan fans will be bothered about hardaker ?

Users browsing this forum: anijay, des lawson, rover 2000, Treble99 and 82 guests

