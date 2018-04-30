WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next 2 games

Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:22 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:22 pm
So on current form, Sheffield game should be pretty straight forward.
Leigh! Anyone think home advantage will help broncos overturn them? After Tolouse I would say unlikely, plus leigh have won 2/2 so far and pretty convincingly, Wardy is going to have to come up with something different to beat them.
Then again if broncos play like they did against Toronto they can beat anyone.
Hard to call.

