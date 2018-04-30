Saw this tonight. Well worth seeing. May not be quite as good watching on dvd as at a cinema. It was not all wine and roses. Burrow talking about nearly signing for Wigan after McD told him he would not play him in the halves in 2011 and was a bench player at best.
And Sinfield being left out in 2015 was the most intense segment. Hardaker featured heavily and I thought came out of it pretty well. Very well made film.
