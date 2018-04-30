WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - As good as it gets

As good as it gets
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:13 pm
Posted by Mark Laurie on Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:13 pm
Saw this tonight. Well worth seeing. May not be quite as good watching on dvd as at a cinema. It was not all wine and roses. Burrow talking about nearly signing for Wigan after McD told him he would not play him in the halves in 2011 and was a bench player at best.
And Sinfield being left out in 2015 was the most intense segment. Hardaker featured heavily and I thought came out of it pretty well. Very well made film.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:59 pm
Posted by ducknumber1 on Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:59 pm
Enjoyed it tonight and thoroughly recommend to anyone, the sort of narrative JJB has been banging on about to sell RL.

Found it similar to the America's Game type documentaries, but light on action. Would pick out same bits as above (Burrow & Sinfield, McDermott's view on these + JP retirement actually), and Hardaker's comments certainly filled in some spaces in the jigsaw (for me anyway).

I did like the Northern emphasis and the lighter comments. Very limited southern/antipodean voices, the latter I found most surprising.

