Pauli Pauli
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 9:14 pm
Posted by M62 J30 TRINITY on Mon Apr 30, 2018 9:14 pm
Cautioned for use of knees against cas. I know he got pulled up for it at Warrington away but I see a lot worse. Hope it doesn't knock his confidence I thought he showed some promising signs against cas.

Re: Pauli Pauli
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:31 pm
Posted by BOJ042 on Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:31 pm
positive signs how?Playing 80 mins? and how did he contribute in those 80- how he got man of the match is beyond me.

he sails so close to the wind with his high shots because he is so tired - I think a sending off is coming in the next few weeks

totally unfit at minute and is offering nothing.to wear we need him to be as a quota player.

hopefully playing 80 gets him to some sort of level where he can be the wrecking ball he once was.

