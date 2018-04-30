Now that we appear to have our got our collective act together, will we manage to keep it going and get some pay back for our close defeat at home against McDermott's Leeds outfit, or are we due to drop a point or two (hope not)?
You decide and good luck
a) Crowd (Headingley Stadium Capacity Anyone's Guess):
b) Score and Winning team: Leeds 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) St Helens v Catalans
Huddersfield v Widnes
Hull FC v Castleford
Wigan v Salford
Wakefield v Hull KR
