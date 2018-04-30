WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leeds Away

Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Apr 30, 2018 5:59 pm
Uncle Rico
Now that we appear to have our got our collective act together, will we manage to keep it going and get some pay back for our close defeat at home against McDermott's Leeds outfit, or are we due to drop a point or two (hope not)?

You decide and good luck

a) Crowd (Headingley Stadium Capacity Anyone's Guess):
b) Score and Winning team: Leeds 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) St Helens v Catalans
Huddersfield v Widnes
Hull FC v Castleford
Wigan v Salford
Wakefield v Hull KR
Posted by karetaker on Mon Apr 30, 2018 6:09 pm
karetaker
A: 11675
B: Leeds 14-20 Wire
C: Charnley
D: 11 mins
E: Clark
F: 7
G:
Saints by 30
Giants by 10
Cas by 10
Wigan by 14
Wakefield by 12
Posted by Wire Weaver on Mon Apr 30, 2018 8:12 pm
Wire Weaver
a) Crowd (Headingley Stadium Capacity Anyone's Guess): 13.500
b) Score and Winning team: Leeds 10 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Charnley
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Charnley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) St Helens v Catalans Sts by 28
Huddersfield v Widnes Wids by 8
Hull FC v Castleford Cas by 8
Wigan v Salford Wigan by 20
Wakefield v Hull KR Wakey by 12
Posted by matt6169 on Mon Apr 30, 2018 9:57 pm
matt6169
a) Crowd (Headingley Stadium Capacity Anyone's Guess): 12,741
b) Score and Winning team: Leeds 77 v 6 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): King
d) Time of first try: 79 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): King
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) St Helens v Catalans Sts by 18
Huddersfield v Widnes Wids by 12
Hull FC v Castleford Cas by 12
Wigan v Salford Wigan by 18
Wakefield v Hull KR Wakey by 18

