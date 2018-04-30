WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend Themed Shirt.

Magic Weekend Themed Shirt.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 5:25 pm
karetaker
karetaker User avatar
Ant man.
Re: Magic Weekend Themed Shirt.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 6:10 pm
latchfordbob
latchfordbob User avatar
karetaker wrote:
Ant man.


Ridiculous. Should just be playing in Primrose and blue.
Re: Magic Weekend Themed Shirt.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 6:12 pm
Captain Hook
What’s his special power? Ruining picnics?
Re: Magic Weekend Themed Shirt.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 6:13 pm
Captain Hook
Could be worse. Super Gonorrhoea was in the news recently, can’t imagine what his outfit looks like.
Re: Magic Weekend Themed Shirt.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 6:25 pm
Wires71
Captain Hook wrote:
What’s his special power? Ruining picnics?



Ha ha ha. :CLAP:
