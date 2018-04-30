WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto

Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 3:59 pm
Posted by Cokey on Mon Apr 30, 2018 3:59 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Have signed Matty Russell.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/rugby-le ... n-12449490
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 4:01 pm
Posted by Rotherham Fev Fan on Mon Apr 30, 2018 4:01 pm
Good signing for them.
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 4:50 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Mon Apr 30, 2018 4:50 pm
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Nailed on for top spot, hope we can get 2nd off Fev.
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 5:06 pm
Posted by Rotherham Fev Fan on Mon Apr 30, 2018 5:06 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Nailed on for top spot, hope we can get 2nd off Fev.

Fev? 2nd???
Nah mate.... fev are sheeite....
Everybody knows that. No chance of top 4! :smile:
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 6:32 pm
Posted by The Phantom Horseman on Mon Apr 30, 2018 6:32 pm
There's never an arrival without a departure at Toronto, and it would seem that Reni Maitua has already decided to retire (again!).
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:04 pm
Posted by atomic on Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:04 pm
100% League Network
100% League Network
The Phantom Horseman wrote:
There's never an arrival without a departure at Toronto, and it would seem that Reni Maitua has already decided to retire (again!).


I don't think Russell has been brought in for Maitua so I would imagine a winger will be up for the chop. Quite obvious if any SL player becomes available,they are in straight away to replace what they have.

That ethics alone must be playing on the morals of some players.
