WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan Sutton

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Ryan Sutton

Post a reply
Ryan Sutton
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 2:18 pm
Posted by Jukesays on Mon Apr 30, 2018 2:18 pm
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5438
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
Gets criticised by a lot on here (and the other site)

Been very good week in week out for me and once again our best prop Friday.
There have been a couple of issues with ball retention but last month or so he's been pretty error free.

Never got the criticsm of him and last year was our 2nd best player for me only pipped by lockers.

Will be sorry to see him go if he does and for a 22 year old I believe this lad still has improvement in him that could take him to the top of the British game soon.

I hope he stays and gives it at least a couple more years and if he does fancy NRL then leave it to 24/25.
But if he does go he'll have my best wishes I don't think he ever gives less than 100%.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!
Re: Ryan Sutton
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 2:34 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Mon Apr 30, 2018 2:34 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6739
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Yes I think he's made huge strides this year. Wins the collision most times, always seems to be on the front foot. Runs good lines, aggressive defender. Shame it looks like his last year (for now) at Wigan but he seems like a great lad with an excellent attitude so all the best to him whatever he decides.
Re: Ryan Sutton
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 2:42 pm
Posted by Cherry_&_White on Mon Apr 30, 2018 2:42 pm
Cherry_&_White User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 96
Seen a marked difference in him this year, really come of age.

I've not noticed too much criticism before now to be honest, so I'm not sure how bad it was, but considering he looked like he could become a top class players, I can understand if people thought he wasn't progressing that quickly before this season.

Shame that it probably won't be Wigan that sees his best years, but glad that he looks like he's becoming the player we thought he could be.
Re: Ryan Sutton
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 3:53 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Mon Apr 30, 2018 3:53 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 24
Rep Position: 11th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21772
Location: WIGAN
Always rated him and he’s now looking like he’s going to kick on. That sadly may be elsewhere but whilst we do have him it’s good to see his form as good as it is at the minute. He looks fitter and stronger then in previous seasons. I’d be tempted to give him a starting shirt.
Re: Ryan Sutton
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 5:17 pm
Posted by NSW on Mon Apr 30, 2018 5:17 pm
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1764
After the Warrington game after Sydney I was wanting him to go the NRL straight away, he admitted himself how bad he was that night.

Been superb ever since and now I don’t want him to leave.

So frustrating that another club will benefit from the work wigan has done to make him a great forward
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Re: Ryan Sutton
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 5:22 pm
Posted by Itchy Arsenal on Mon Apr 30, 2018 5:22 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1219
Location: God's little acre
I've always liked Sutton and he will be sorely missed next season.
Re: Ryan Sutton
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 11:22 pm
Posted by dany1979 on Mon Apr 30, 2018 11:22 pm
dany1979 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Feb 15, 2003 10:59 am
Posts: 8152
He’s been outstanding.

Hope he remains at Wigan for another 2 years before finding a suitable club in the NRL. Think he needs to think carefully about finding the right environment in the NRL based on comments from returning players.

Securing Sutton would be huge for Wigan!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: dr_feelgood, Geoff, Phuzzy and 64 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,722,66270476,8194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 3rd May 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CANTERBURY
Thu 3rd May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 4th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
Fri 4th May 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 4th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SALFORD
Sat 5th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 5th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 5th May 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)