Gets criticised by a lot on here (and the other site)
Been very good week in week out for me and once again our best prop Friday.
There have been a couple of issues with ball retention but last month or so he's been pretty error free.
Never got the criticsm of him and last year was our 2nd best player for me only pipped by lockers.
Will be sorry to see him go if he does and for a 22 year old I believe this lad still has improvement in him that could take him to the top of the British game soon.
I hope he stays and gives it at least a couple more years and if he does fancy NRL then leave it to 24/25.
But if he does go he'll have my best wishes I don't think he ever gives less than 100%.
