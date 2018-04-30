For those who don't fancy wading through the judgement, the ban is normally two years but can be reduced to take into personal mitigation and the circumstances of the drug use. He was drowning his sorrows on the anniversary of a distressing personal incident (presumably the one that made him go off to Australia) and was offered cocaine when drunk. There was no intention to gain a competitive advantage, he was frank and contrite, and has had to deal with the recent diagnosis of something that he has had to deal with throughout his childhood that had previously been undiagnosed. He is not a regular cocaine user and has only taken it a couple of times.
They heard from him and by all accounts convinced them. He's suffered enough, due to the effect on his team because of the timing, and good luck to him. Provided he has learned his lesson .....