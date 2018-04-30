WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardacker

Hardacker
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 1:29 pm
cosmicat
cosmicat
Banned for 14 months , chase got 24 months both using cocaine
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 1:36 pm
wrencat1873
wrencat1873
With the ban backdated to last September, this will fit in nicely with Wigan's plans.
Tomkins to go, maybe to Toronto and Hardaker to come in for the start of next season.

Why only 14 months though ?
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 1:48 pm
wakeytrin
wakeytrin
Seems very lenient.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 2:00 pm
DAVE@CAS1990
DAVE@CAS1990
Really not sure why there is any inconsistency in these decisions.

How can one recreational use of a class A drug be considered almost twice (or half) as serious as another.

Personally stand by the decision to sack him. No matter how good he is, ability shouldn't ever come into the question and I'm pleased that my club have set a standard - as widnes did and Wakefield did with similar matters.

Not one shred of sympathy from me.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 2:32 pm
1873
1873
The ruling is a difficult 'Missing Words' round

https://www.ukad.org.uk/assets/uploads/ ... cision.pdf
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 3:31 pm
Willzay
Willzay
The guy is a student bashing homophobe and apparently is seen still socialising with Charlie around Ponte. 14 months is very lenient.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 3:33 pm
Trinity18
Trinity18
Key word there though Willzay "apparently"
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 3:56 pm
Slugger McBatt
Slugger McBatt
For those who don't fancy wading through the judgement, the ban is normally two years but can be reduced to take into personal mitigation and the circumstances of the drug use. He was drowning his sorrows on the anniversary of a distressing personal incident (presumably the one that made him go off to Australia) and was offered cocaine when drunk. There was no intention to gain a competitive advantage, he was frank and contrite, and has had to deal with the recent diagnosis of something that he has had to deal with throughout his childhood that had previously been undiagnosed. He is not a regular cocaine user and has only taken it a couple of times.

They heard from him and by all accounts convinced them. He's suffered enough, due to the effect on his team because of the timing, and good luck to him. Provided he has learned his lesson .....
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 4:14 pm
ball-in-hand
He is a thug . He will fit in well at Wigan .
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 6:03 pm
snowie
snowie
can't get my head around this ban, I think the RFL have worn out the bristles on their brush again
