Predictions League UPDATED TABLE Week 11
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:37 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:37 pm
Updates for Week 11

A few correct margin guesses this week and a couple of people with all correct scores, but not much change overall. And nobody guessed the bonus question (the answer was James Laithwaite)

Johnbulls 110
Bulls Boy 2011 98
Le Penguin 96
Bull Northern 95
Steel City Bull 92
tackler thommo 89
Bent&Bongser 85
broadybulls87 85
roger daly 85
Bendybulls 84
Bull Mania 84
rambull1967 84
thepimp007 83
Pumpetypump 82
childofthenorthern 80
bull on a canary 79
Alex 0604 78
bullpower2014 78
Herr Rigsby 78
jackmac452 78
paulwalker71 78
Bullseye 75
Pyrah123 75
jayb 73
BD20Cougar 72
Ricky F1 70
Dr Feelgood 66
seagulls 64
FR13day 59
Ferocious Aardvark 49
Duckman 46
Jimmy4Bradford 25
Hamster Chops 10

