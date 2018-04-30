WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What happens to Escare if Hardaker is signed?

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:23 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Simple question. Does anyone know the answer?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by Pemps on Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:34 pm
Pemps
Probably the same as what happens to Escare now.
king warrior wrote:
Adam Blair flew over yesterday and has been training the deal is going to be signed this week

Got to say this is a top signing
Posted by NickyKiss on Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:49 pm
NickyKiss
It seems strange that to the naked eye his form looks excellent but he’s not selected (much) and even after a good performance the other night Waney says he has things to work on rather then focus on the positives.

Maybe I’m cynical but I sense we may want him off the books.

Users browsing this forum: 100% Warrior, Ashton Bears, Azul, Bigredwarrior, Cbr1000rr, chapylad, ChrisA, CobraCraig, critch67, Father Ted, Froggy, Itchy Arsenal, J L Hooker, Kernel, krisleeds, Last Son of Wigan, lionarmour87, MadDogg, MattyB, moto748, NickyKiss, NSW, S_Riley, Smalls, That Mon, Towns88, warrior1872, WiganBurt, Yorkshire Warrior, Ziggy Stardust and 372 guests

