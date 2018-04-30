It seems strange that to the naked eye his form looks excellent but he’s not selected (much) and even after a good performance the other night Waney says he has things to work on rather then focus on the positives.
Maybe I’m cynical but I sense we may want him off the books.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Warrior, Ashton Bears, Azul, Bigredwarrior, Cbr1000rr, chapylad, ChrisA, CobraCraig, critch67, Father Ted, Froggy, Itchy Arsenal, J L Hooker, Kernel, krisleeds, Last Son of Wigan, lionarmour87, MadDogg, MattyB, moto748, NickyKiss, NSW, S_Riley, Smalls, That Mon, Towns88, warrior1872, WiganBurt, Yorkshire Warrior, Ziggy Stardust and 372 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,722,303
|2,043
|76,819
|4,559
|SET