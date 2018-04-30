WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Livett.

Mon Apr 30, 2018 11:54 am
karetaker
karetaker
IGNORE

According to League Express is considering his future. He along with a few others off contract Patton, Crosby, Westwood and M.Brown. It is said he is frustrated with lack of game time and will be looking at other options. I would say he is likely to get an extended run now with Currie out for the season. It would be a shame to lose him.
Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:07 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
IGNORE

probably agent talk. It's come at a funny time though.
Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:08 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf
IGNORE

Any player worth his salt who is not getting game time need to have a look at why? With young Harvey he is not the best player in any position which results in not starting. The next question is; can he fulfil a role what the Coach needs to make the bench? Again, the answer recently has been no hence he is not getting into the match day 17.

He now has an opportunity to make his mark at the club through Ben Curries injury. He started off very well on Friday night, with the hole left by Ben unnoticeable. Get your head down son, stop feeling sorry for yourself, put your big boy pants on, make it impossible for the coach to drop you and you will get an improved contract going forward. Its the same for the rest, less Ben Westwood.
Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:16 pm
easyWire
IGNORE

Livett will be a good player, but he’s not played well enough until the last two games to justify displacing Currie or Hughes. And BMM will always take that bench spot. Now he’s getting a run he needs to prove what he can do in the position he’s likely to be spending his career in. He was all over Hudds in defence and is also a clever ball player so as long as he keeps producing the goods I’m sure Price will have him in the team. Price has certainly not shied away from praising him.
Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:39 pm
Wirefan
IGNORE

He was superb on Friday

