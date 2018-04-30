Any player worth his salt who is not getting game time need to have a look at why? With young Harvey he is not the best player in any position which results in not starting. The next question is; can he fulfil a role what the Coach needs to make the bench? Again, the answer recently has been no hence he is not getting into the match day 17.
He now has an opportunity to make his mark at the club through Ben Curries injury. He started off very well on Friday night, with the hole left by Ben unnoticeable. Get your head down son, stop feeling sorry for yourself, put your big boy pants on, make it impossible for the coach to drop you and you will get an improved contract going forward. Its the same for the rest, less Ben Westwood.