Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:41 am
Posted by Bull Mania on Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:41 am
Bull Mania
Feeling nervous for this one ;)

In all seriousness, if we don't get 90 i'll be disappointed. I'd rest half the team, still think we should comfortably get a big score. I can see the temptation in trying to match Yorks hiding of them due to the points difference and playing a strong team, but i'd like to see some of the fringe players get a crack and rest some of the others. Last thing we need is Crossley or Minchella getting crocked in 80+ point victory. Still a long season to go.

Pickersgill
Grant
Hitchcox
Oakes
Ricketts
Keyes
Chisholm
Kirk
Halafihi
Wood
Laithwaite
Johnson
Milton

Butterworth
Goodall
Andrade/Davies
King
Re: West Wales Raiders (H)
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:47 am
Posted by Nothus on Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:47 am
Nothus
I get what you're saying but I don't think Kear thinks the same way. He'll put out our strongest side, I'm fairly certain of it.
Hopefully the weather can remain relatively dry up until Sunday, the pitch has had a decent spell without being used (I think) so should be in good shape. I'm not expecting us to hit the sort of figures York did yesterday but this could be a good opportunity to work on our attacking structure and set plays, get some confidence boosts for those who need it.
Re: West Wales Raiders (H)
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:59 am
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:59 am
Bullseye
I agree Nothus. The only change I'd consider is Halafihi for Hallas.

The pitch was used for the Brdaford cup final at the weekend so hasn't had that much chance to recover unfortunately.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: West Wales Raiders (H)
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 11:26 am
Posted by Highlander on Mon Apr 30, 2018 11:26 am
Highlander
Bullseye wrote:
I agree Nothus. The only change I'd consider is Halafihi for Hallas.

The pitch was used for the Brdaford cup final at the weekend so hasn't had that much chance to recover unfortunately.


The u19's are down as a curtain raiser on Sunday. And I think the reserves are playing on Saturday. That will have an impact on changes that can be made. As well as the pitch.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Re: West Wales Raiders (H)
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:34 pm
Posted by RickyF1 on Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:34 pm
RickyF1
I would like to see a big score put on them, to claw back some points difference. Could be important at the end of the season.
Re: West Wales Raiders (H)
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:39 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:39 pm
paulwalker71
Well, there's a clear choice facing Kear this week. Either

1. We pick the strongest available team to go for the points difference

2. We give quite a few players the week off and settle for 'just' winning by about 50

All available evidence from this season suggests he tends to prefer option 1
Re: West Wales Raiders (H)
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:43 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:43 pm
Bullseye
Anyone watched the Kear post game interview?

Pretty clear that nobody outside the 19 for this week is getting into the side for West Wales.

The reserves play Halifax this weekend and there's a 19s game so run outs for everyone by the looks of it.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

