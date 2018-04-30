Feeling nervous for this one
In all seriousness, if we don't get 90 i'll be disappointed. I'd rest half the team, still think we should comfortably get a big score. I can see the temptation in trying to match Yorks hiding of them due to the points difference and playing a strong team, but i'd like to see some of the fringe players get a crack and rest some of the others. Last thing we need is Crossley or Minchella getting crocked in 80+ point victory. Still a long season to go.
Pickersgill
Grant
Hitchcox
Oakes
Ricketts
Keyes
Chisholm
Kirk
Halafihi
Wood
Laithwaite
Johnson
Milton
Butterworth
Goodall
Andrade/Davies
King
