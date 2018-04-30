WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The York result.

The York result.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:17 am
Posted by Stand-Offish on Mon Apr 30, 2018 10:17 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 17276
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
A bad day for RL unless you are a York supporter ... and good luck to all at York your coach is doing a great job.

Clearly South Wales need help or should resign from this league immediately.

Results like that can happen when circumstances befall a club with injuries sendings-off etc on the day.

But they are seriously not good enough ... so get out the Champagne at RFL headquarters ... this is your doing.

Be proud ... be very proud!
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: The York result.
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:40 pm
Posted by Jemmo on Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:40 pm
Jemmo User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16754
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
It is obscene, you don't get scores like this when SL team have faced amateurs in the cup.

Another reason this division is just a joke

