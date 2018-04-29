WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who did Amber in?

Who did Amber in?
Post Sun Apr 29, 2018 11:04 pm
Posted by The Devil's Advocate on Sun Apr 29, 2018 11:04 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
So, after much thought about where to post this (whether the Brexit thread or Worst Prime Minister) I decided to go for a new thread – who “did Amber in”?

My theory is the right wing of the party (the “ultra-right” to an old socialist like myself) did it!

Don’t get me wrong I have no love for Mrs Rudd, mainly because she refused a public enquiry into Orgreave, (Don't mention Armed Forces dressed as police - allegedly ) but at least she understood the coup taking place within the government.

I bet the Rees-Mogg’s of this world can’t believe their luck, they’ve got the backing of the 52% that voted & now they’ve got rid of remainer from the cabinet – sweet.

Little Englanders of the world unite!
It's a wife mine now!
Re: Who did Amber in?
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 11:38 am
Posted by bren2k on Mon Apr 30, 2018 11:38 am
bren2k User avatar
It took her long enough - the good news however, is that Mrs May's human shield has been removed; the attention for the Windrush scandal should now shift to her, and to Brandon Lewis, who spent Sunday morning repeating Ms Rudd's lies on the Marr Show.

Interesting how many of her colleagues are talking about what a 'tragedy' it is that she's gone - with no mention of the actual tragedy that has been visited on many people's lives by what was, self-evidently, a deliberate policy to target migrants; whether they had a right to be here or not seems, at best, to have not been considered at all - at worst, they knew about it, but didn't care.

In terms of who did her in - it's quite interesting that Amelia Gentleman, the Guardian journalist who has been at the forefront of this investigation for quite some time, is married to Joe Johnson, brother of Boris, who is conveniently at loggerheads with the PM over their response to the Windrush issue. Make of that what you will...

