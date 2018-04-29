So, after much thought about where to post this (whether the Brexit thread or Worst Prime Minister) I decided to go for a new thread – who “did Amber in”?
My theory is the right wing of the party (the “ultra-right” to an old socialist like myself) did it!
Don’t get me wrong I have no love for Mrs Rudd, mainly because she refused a public enquiry into Orgreave, (Don't mention Armed Forces dressed as police - allegedly ) but at least she understood the coup taking place within the government.
I bet the Rees-Mogg’s of this world can’t believe their luck, they’ve got the backing of the 52% that voted & now they’ve got rid of remainer from the cabinet – sweet.
Little Englanders of the world unite!
