Denver Test Match Ticket Sales
Post Sun Apr 29, 2018 10:43 pm
Call Me God on Sun Apr 29, 2018 10:43 pm
Seen on another site that ticket sales for the Denver Clash are about 5,000 and apparently the planned warm up game of Canada v USA has been shelved due to the promoter being unwilling to pay for flights.

75,000 seater stadium with 5,000 fans isn't going to be a good look.....less than 8 weeks until the game is played and the promoter is "cutting costs"......does this bode well for the RLWC in 2025?

http://www.mooresportsintl.com/news/...nothing on that site is making me feel any more confident.
their "brag page" reies on an event 4 years ago
http://www.mooresportsintl.com/event-acquisition-logistics-delivery/


For someone who claims to be the CEO and President of Moore sports International, there is very little public information on him.....or his company or anything they have done since bringing a baseball match to sydney 4 years ago.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Denver Test Match Ticket Sales
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:42 pm
UllFC on Mon Apr 30, 2018 12:42 pm
The ground is ridiculously over sized. If it was a 20k ground you'd say they were a quarter of the way there to filling it instead sales will barely fill a couple of blocks.

