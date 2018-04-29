Seen on another site that ticket sales for the Denver Clash are about 5,000 and apparently the planned warm up game of Canada v USA has been shelved due to the promoter being unwilling to pay for flights.
75,000 seater stadium with 5,000 fans isn't going to be a good look.....less than 8 weeks until the game is played and the promoter is "cutting costs"......does this bode well for the RLWC in 2025?
http://www.mooresportsintl.com/news/...nothing on that site is making me feel any more confident.
their "brag page" reies on an event 4 years ago
http://www.mooresportsintl.com/event-acquisition-logistics-delivery/
For someone who claims to be the CEO and President of Moore sports International, there is very little public information on him.....or his company or anything they have done since bringing a baseball match to sydney 4 years ago.
