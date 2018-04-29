WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Russell to Toronto?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Russell to Toronto?

Post a reply
Russell to Toronto?
Post Sun Apr 29, 2018 9:27 pm
Posted by matthew on Sun Apr 29, 2018 9:27 pm
matthew User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,819
Quiz Score: 80
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 615
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/rugby-le ... n-12449490
Re: Russell to Toronto?
Post Sun Apr 29, 2018 9:42 pm
Posted by CW8 on Sun Apr 29, 2018 9:42 pm
CW8 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 1051
Just seen a report of this, for me his talents didn't meet our aspirations but his effort was never in doubt and I wish him well for his future career.
Re: Russell to Toronto?
Post Sun Apr 29, 2018 10:05 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Sun Apr 29, 2018 10:05 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9693
Sims, O'Brien, Laithwaite, Wheeler and now Russell.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Russell to Toronto?
Post Sun Apr 29, 2018 10:15 pm
Posted by karetaker on Sun Apr 29, 2018 10:15 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 272
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4274
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Wires71 wrote:
Sims, O'Brien, Laithwaite, Wheeler and now Russell.


Aye,it’s our reserve team :lol:
Re: Russell to Toronto?
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 3:58 am
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Mon Apr 30, 2018 3:58 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3145
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Wires71 wrote:
Sims, O'Brien, Laithwaite, Wheeler and now Russell.

Don't forget Ryan Bailey & Andy Ackers.
Re: Russell to Toronto?
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 5:27 am
Posted by silver2 on Mon Apr 30, 2018 5:27 am
silver2 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 1015
Location: Warrington
Or Westerman....and when you consider how many of those have been failures, I'm surprised they keep coming back for more.
Re: Russell to Toronto?
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 8:43 am
Posted by ninearches on Mon Apr 30, 2018 8:43 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 304
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3557
Location: newton-le-willows
When the Toronto team was first talked about the club said they would be doing a big recruitment drive to get ex gridiron players signed up as well as surplus English players. Does anyone know how many ,if any, American footballers are actually playing for Toronto ?
Re: Russell to Toronto?
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 8:46 am
Posted by Wires71 on Mon Apr 30, 2018 8:46 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9693
ninearches wrote:
When the Toronto team was first talked about the club said they would be doing a big recruitment drive to get ex gridiron players signed up as well as surplus English players. Does anyone know how many ,if any, American footballers are actually playing for Toronto ?



See if you can spot any here https://www.torontowolfpack.com/club/players/
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Russell to Toronto?
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 9:07 am
Posted by ninearches on Mon Apr 30, 2018 9:07 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 304
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3557
Location: newton-le-willows
The Yanks mustn't have fancied playing without body armour.
Re: Russell to Toronto?
Post Mon Apr 30, 2018 9:09 am
Posted by wire-flyer on Mon Apr 30, 2018 9:09 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,819
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 314
Reckon they would struggle in SL with that team
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CW8, easyWire, Gaz3376, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, Kwik Fertle, marshman777, matt6169, moving on..., Orfie, rubber duckie, scottty, Smiffy27, Uncle Rico, WazzaWire, Wire Weaver and 229 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,722,3032,04376,8194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 3rd May 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CANTERBURY
Thu 3rd May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 4th May 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
Fri 4th May 10:50
NRL
PENRITH
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 4th May 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 4th May 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
SALFORD
Sat 5th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 5th May 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 5th May 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)