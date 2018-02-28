WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Potential candidates to become new Leigh head coach

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Potential candidates to become new Leigh head coach

Post a reply
Posted by Cokey on Wed Feb 28, 2018 7:10 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 41
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,636
Quiz Score: 128
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3547
Location: Across The Universe
Baloo @ 5/2 2nd Fav

https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/si ... ead-coach/
Image
Posted by Montyburns on Wed Feb 28, 2018 7:53 pm
Montyburns Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,636
Quiz Score: 28
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 506
Would like see Anderson and purts back as a team worked wonders at Huddersfield
Posted by Centurino on Wed Feb 28, 2018 8:02 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 205
Montyburns wrote:
Would like see Anderson and purts back as a team worked wonders at Huddersfield


+1
Posted by Alan on Wed Feb 28, 2018 8:39 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 24
Rep Position: 10th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10366
Location: Back in Lancashire
Purtill currently evens favourite with Betfred. The next few games could be interesting!
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Wed Feb 28, 2018 9:46 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 29th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2741
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Montyburns wrote:
Would like see Anderson and purts back as a team worked wonders at Huddersfield


Could have sworn they both got sacked as Huddersfield plummeted to the foot of Superleague. Didn’t their fans deride the five drives and a kick brand of rugby?
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Bent&Bongser, kirkhall, Leyther14, mish, Zulu01 and 99 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,694,06270476,6364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sat 3rd Mar 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM