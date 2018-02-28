WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Snow clearing

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Snow clearing

Post a reply
Snow clearing
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:29 pm
Posted by Daddycool on Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:29 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 15th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 912
Hi Guys,

We are looking at clearing the snow from the terraces between 10-3 tomorrow, and are looking for volunteers who may have some spare time on their hands and a snow shovel!!

The pitch is fine, we just need to clear the back of the east stand, in front of the Rollin Shack, and a small bit from the Northstand.

If anyone has any time, or can spread the word, its very much appreciated.

Regards

MC
Re: Snow clearing
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:34 pm
Posted by dboy on Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:34 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 15th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2403
Location: Barnsley
Reckon I can do a couple of hours from 10am...
Re: Snow clearing
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:52 pm
Posted by TRINITY01 on Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:52 pm
TRINITY01 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Sep 22, 2016 10:07 am
Posts: 65
I can do Friday if still needed then
Re: Snow clearing
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 3:08 pm
Posted by LyndsayGill on Wed Feb 28, 2018 3:08 pm
LyndsayGill User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 30th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 716
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1725
Yes, I'll make one in.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Snow clearing
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 4:08 pm
Posted by sandcat20 on Wed Feb 28, 2018 4:08 pm
sandcat20 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 519
Location: On the therapist's couch
I'll see if I can switch things round at home to come down. I can make Friday if there's work still to be done.
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: Snow clearing
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 4:14 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Wed Feb 28, 2018 4:14 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 34
Rep Position: 5th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 9026
Is it just turn up and help and where abouts do we meet up ?
Re: Snow clearing
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 4:27 pm
Posted by LyndsayGill on Wed Feb 28, 2018 4:27 pm
LyndsayGill User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 30th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 716
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1725
wrencat1873 wrote:
Is it just turn up and help and where abouts do we meet up ?


At a guess- Belle Vue. :D
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Snow clearing
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 5:12 pm
Posted by Daddycool on Wed Feb 28, 2018 5:12 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 15th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 912
Thanks for the offers guys, we’ll be working around the east stand and in front of the north stand. I’ll be there
Re: Snow clearing
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 5:17 pm
Posted by Big lads mate on Wed Feb 28, 2018 5:17 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 20th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3392
Daddycool wrote:
Thanks for the offers guys, we’ll be working around the east stand and in front of the north stand. I’ll be there

Is dinner time Friday too late as I finish at mid day?
Re: Snow clearing
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 8:17 pm
Posted by FIL on Wed Feb 28, 2018 8:17 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,636
Quiz Score: 40
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1756
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Busy tomorrow morning but hoping I can get down around 2ish ??
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyD1970, BOJ042, Eastern Wildcat, PopTart, The Avenger, trevork6152, wakeytrin and 104 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,694,06270476,6364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sat 3rd Mar 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM