|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
31st / 76,636
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 amPosts:
689
|
CEO Eric Perez and Director Adam Foggerty have left there roles
|
|
Wire Quin at work
|
Posted by
Wigg'n
on Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:32 pm
|
Reputation Points:
13Rep Position:
20th / 76,636
Quiz Score:
372
Joined:
Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 amPosts:
5915
|
"Perez is believed to be involved in the bid to set up a new club in the Canadian city of Hamilton."
Enter Jean...
|
|
|
Posted by
Grimmy
on Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:38 pm
|
Reputation Points:
19Rep Position:
14th / 76,636
Quiz Score:
584
Joined:
Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pmPosts:
12842
|
I wonder what will happen from here. Anyone who has met Argyle can see he needs assistance.
|
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
31st / 76,636
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pmPosts:
8867Location:
Leeds
|
At least the money man is still there.
|
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
|
Reputation Points:
11Rep Position:
22nd / 76,636
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pmPosts:
4938Location:
Carcassonne, France
|
|
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Posted by
Cokey
on Wed Feb 28, 2018 4:09 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points:
41Rep Position:
3rd / 76,636
Quiz Score:
128
Joined:
Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pmPosts:
3547Location:
Across The Universe
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Source?
Daddies?
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
25th / 76,636
Quiz Score:
92
Joined:
Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pmPosts:
17170Location:
South Wales
|
Exiled down south wrote:
CEO Eric Perez and Director Adam Foggerty have left there roles
This happened months ago.
|
|
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
|
|
Reputation Points:
51Rep Position:
2nd / 76,636
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 amPosts:
789
|
headhunter wrote:
This happened months ago.
Indeed it did. At the same time there were also rumours (unsubstantiated) of multiple debtors awaiting payment and various tales of players being "out of control" when let loose in Toronto.
I am still unsure of Why Toronto didn't decamp to Hamilton for their "home" games this year rather than bundle each set of games up, but because of this there is also a suspicion of "cutting their cloth accordingly" in terms of their expenses and those of their sponsor........
|
|
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.
|
|
Reputation Points:
11Rep Position:
22nd / 76,636
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pmPosts:
4938Location:
Carcassonne, France
|
Source please?
Especially important because "dilemma" is not spelled "dilema."
|
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
|
Reputation Points:
51Rep Position:
2nd / 76,636
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 amPosts:
789
|
https://www.thesportsman.com/articles/a-testing-time-for-toronto-wolfpack
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Source please?
Especially important because "dilemma" is not spelled "dilema."
Away from the pitch there has been transition. Chief executive Eric Perez, the brainchild behind the Wolfpack, has left his role. He was the driving force and quotable figure who sold the RFL on the idea of a Canadian side playing in England. Perez remains a shareholder and director of the club, but no longer is involved in the day-to-day running of the club. A new structure has been set up where general manager of commercial Scot Lidbury is in charge of all non-rugby matters.
Similarly Adam Fogerty, the actor and former rugby league player, is no longer involved with Toronto. Fogerty served as a director of the club and was the public face of its reality TV series Last Tackle. According to a Wolfpack spokesperson both Fogerty and Perez are “focusing on other projects”. Perez is believed to be involved in the bid to set up a new club in the Canadian city of Hamilton.
|
|
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.