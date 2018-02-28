WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto dilema

Toronto dilema
Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:21 pm
Exiled down south
Exiled down south
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
CEO Eric Perez and Director Adam Foggerty have left there roles
Wire Quin at work
Re: Toronto dilema
Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:32 pm
Wigg'n
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
"Perez is believed to be involved in the bid to set up a new club in the Canadian city of Hamilton."

Enter Jean...
Re: Toronto dilema
Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:38 pm
Grimmy
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
I wonder what will happen from here. Anyone who has met Argyle can see he needs assistance.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Toronto dilema
Wed Feb 28, 2018 3:21 pm
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Location: Leeds
At least the money man is still there.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Toronto dilema
Wed Feb 28, 2018 4:01 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Location: Carcassonne, France
Source?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Toronto dilema
Wed Feb 28, 2018 4:09 pm
Cokey
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Location: Across The Universe
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Source?


Daddies?
Re: Toronto dilema
Wed Feb 28, 2018 8:14 pm
headhunter
headhunter
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Location: South Wales
Exiled down south wrote:
CEO Eric Perez and Director Adam Foggerty have left there roles
This happened months ago.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Re: Toronto dilema
Wed Feb 28, 2018 8:50 pm
Call Me God
Call Me God
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
headhunter wrote:
This happened months ago.

Indeed it did. At the same time there were also rumours (unsubstantiated) of multiple debtors awaiting payment and various tales of players being "out of control" when let loose in Toronto.
I am still unsure of Why Toronto didn't decamp to Hamilton for their "home" games this year rather than bundle each set of games up, but because of this there is also a suspicion of "cutting their cloth accordingly" in terms of their expenses and those of their sponsor........
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Toronto dilema
Wed Feb 28, 2018 9:33 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Location: Carcassonne, France
Source please?

Especially important because "dilemma" is not spelled "dilema."
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Toronto dilema
Wed Feb 28, 2018 9:50 pm
Call Me God
Call Me God
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Source please?

Especially important because "dilemma" is not spelled "dilema."


https://www.thesportsman.com/articles/a-testing-time-for-toronto-wolfpack
Away from the pitch there has been transition. Chief executive Eric Perez, the brainchild behind the Wolfpack, has left his role. He was the driving force and quotable figure who sold the RFL on the idea of a Canadian side playing in England. Perez remains a shareholder and director of the club, but no longer is involved in the day-to-day running of the club. A new structure has been set up where general manager of commercial Scot Lidbury is in charge of all non-rugby matters.

Similarly Adam Fogerty, the actor and former rugby league player, is no longer involved with Toronto. Fogerty served as a director of the club and was the public face of its reality TV series Last Tackle. According to a Wolfpack spokesperson both Fogerty and Perez are “focusing on other projects”. Perez is believed to be involved in the bid to set up a new club in the Canadian city of Hamilton.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
