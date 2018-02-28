Well at least it gives us options going forward. He could I guess have stayed on our books getting paid for doing nothing for a few more months so credit to him for that. Maybe we will look to bring a stand off into the club and move Moon back to centre?
Think someone who I know said he's had some family upheaval, combined with being over here away from close family and suffering from injuries its probably best that he calls it now and gets back to where the support network for him is.
He was unlucky, good luck to him in the future.
He must have been on a wedge. I would rather see Oledzki continue to get game time than sign a bargain bin stop gap unless say a big name from the NRL comes on the market, we are ok in the forwards when we get bodies back.
