Keith Galloway
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 12:33 pm
Posted by ls28_rhino on Wed Feb 28, 2018 12:33 pm
ls28_rhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Apr 01, 2011 9:33 pm
Posts: 170
Location: Pudsey
Just seen Keith Galloway has signed with a smaller club in Aus, not returning to Leeds. Does anybody know what happened?
Re: Keith Galloway
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:11 pm
Posted by LeedsDave on Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:11 pm
LeedsDave
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2462
Location: Headingley
I suspect he knows he'll never be back to 100% with his injuries.

Shame, he never really got chance to get going.

It does free up some cap however.
OUT 2018 | Keith Galloway - Retirement
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:11 pm
Posted by Frosties. on Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:11 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 28th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8096
Just been confirmed by the club, torrid time with injuries, all the best to him.

I’m told the club have already started talks with a replacement, which will be a disappointment to most of true.
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:27 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 31st / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8867
Location: Leeds
Who is it? Kirke? Achurch? Bailey?
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Posted by chapylad on Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:31 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 27th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3365
Location: location, location
Well at least it gives us options going forward.
He could I guess have stayed on our books getting paid for doing nothing for a few more months so credit to him for that.
Maybe we will look to bring a stand off into the club and move Moon back to centre?
Posted by Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino on Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:33 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 8027
Location: SWMC Coach
Think someone who I know said he's had some family upheaval, combined with being over here away from close family and suffering from injuries its probably best that he calls it now and gets back to where the support network for him is.
Posted by chapylad on Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:34 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 27th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3365
Location: location, location
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Who is it? Kirke? Achurch? Bailey?

Or Keegan Hirst.
Posted by Willzay on Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:35 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 18th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6910
Gadwin Springer
Posted by Biff Tannen on Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:51 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 25th / 76,636
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5683
Location: Hill Valley
He was unlucky, good luck to him in the future.

He must have been on a wedge. I would rather see Oledzki continue to get game time than sign a bargain bin stop gap unless say a big name from the NRL comes on the market, we are ok in the forwards when we get bodies back.
Posted by LeedsDave on Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:05 pm
LeedsDave
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2462
Location: Headingley
chapylad wrote:
Well at least it gives us options going forward.
He could I guess have stayed on our books getting paid for doing nothing for a few more months so credit to him for that.
Maybe we will look to bring a stand off into the club and move Moon back to centre?


Why would we move Moon back to centre??
