|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
32nd / 76,636
Quiz Score:
4
Joined:
Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pmPosts:
63
|
This is a re-written article from last year, just updated with some new stats, but his win ratio compared against other select coaches who have managed over 200 games is very impressive.
Full Article - https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2018/02/27/shaun-wane-wigans-greatest-super-league-era-coach/
Win Ratio:
Games Wins Percentage
1 Craig Bellamy 434 295 67.97%
2 Shaun Wane 209 138 66.03%
3 Daniel Anderson 263 168 63.88%
4 Michael Maguire 235 145 61.70%
5 Wayne Bennett 869 535 61.57%
6 Trent Robinson 207 126 60.87%
7 Brain Noble 255 155 60.78%
8 Phil Gould 299 177 59.20%
9 Daryl Powell 210 123 58.57%
10 John Monie 271 154 56.83%
11 Brian McDermott 359 196 54.60%
12 Michael Potter 215 115 53.49%
13 David Waite 207 105 50.72%
|
|
A Wigan fansite and blog, by fans for fans.
Check out match previews, reports and content at //www.wiganrugby.blog
|
Posted by
Cruncher
on Wed Feb 28, 2018 1:53 pm
|
Reputation Points:
16Rep Position:
17th / 76,636
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 amPosts:
13672
|
I'm not sure that's the whole story, though.
If I have any concern with SW it's that he may have been with us a bit too long.
I know that sounds harsh on the guy when he's won us so much. But the average life-span of a coach at a single club tends to be less than Shaun has done with Wigan, and there must be a reason for that.
Faces become too familiar, tactics become stale, it all gets a bit samey and mundane, etc. It was definitely the case last year that motivation seemed to be lacking in most matches after the WCC, culminating in two games at the end of the schedule that could have been construed as an attempt by the players to frag the head-coach (definite memories of the John Player Final '94, for me).
Despite the stats, I think that SW will really need to turn it around this year if he wants to persuade people that he and Wigan RL are still good for each other.
|
|
|
Posted by
phibes
on Wed Feb 28, 2018 2:04 pm
|
phibes
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Apr 28, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 265
|
All head coaches have a limited shelf-life and Shaun has been at Wigan for a long time by the standards of a Wigan coach. As your analysis points out, his record is excellent. But some of the high points in your analysis, particularly with respect to attack, were achieved in the post-Maguire period when I'd say in general we had a stronger squad. Having said that, he's been working with a much younger squad since that time and still maintained a good record, especially with respect to trophies.
I have no questions about his ability to motivate the team, but I still think his tactics as far as attack goes are very limited and rely a lot on the style we saw developed under Maguire. By now, we're very easy to read and that is why we often struggle in attack, we're particularly poor at converted attacking position from inside the 10 into points. The fact that this side of Wigan's game has not developed is frustrating from many fans' perspective and that's at the root of disillusion with Wane as head coach.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
10Rep Position:
23rd / 76,636
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 amPosts:
1313
|
phibes wrote:
All head coaches have a limited shelf-life and Shaun has been at Wigan for a long time by the standards of a Wigan coach. As your analysis points out, his record is excellent. But some of the high points in your analysis, particularly with respect to attack, were achieved in the post-Maguire period when I'd say in general we had a stronger squad. Having said that, he's been working with a much younger squad since that time and still maintained a good record, especially with respect to trophies.
I have no questions about his ability to motivate the team, but I still think his tactics as far as attack goes are very limited and rely a lot on the style we saw developed under Maguire. By now, we're very easy to read and that is why we often struggle in attack, we're particularly poor at converted attacking position from inside the 10 into points. The fact that this side of Wigan's game has not developed is frustrating from many fans' perspective and that's at the root of disillusion with Wane as head coach.
I agree to an extent but this misconception about our poor attack needs to be clarified. We scored more tries last season than all but 1 club in the competition so our attack wasn’t as bad as people often refer to. We all know the last 2 seasons were poor for us, but I just think it needs perspective.
|
|
|
Posted by
endoman
on Wed Feb 28, 2018 4:05 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 18, 2004 9:01 pm
Posts: 806
Location: By the Cemetry Gates
|
Sadly he's lost too many games that "matter"
|
|
Neil, Reggie, Cowie forever.
|
|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
32nd / 76,636
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:55 amPosts:
816
|
Somehow I'm not surprised that the posts in reply are negative towards Wane, he is one of the most successful coaches we have had, the most in successful superleague and had to adapt to losing lots of players through injury, swapping youth in to replace experience.
Maguire left Wigan at the end of the 2011 season. The first year Wane was in charge we didn't see much change, the fans complained about the same style of play and our tackling was criticised. Wane changed the playing style, both planned and unplanned changes. Players have come and gone and come back again, returned for injury etc. We certainly don't have the same moves that Magure brought, the rigorously structured play has become more fluid and still, we score.
Has he been at Wigan a long time? Yes, but he's successful. In a six-year period, 2 x SL, 2 x CC and 1 x WCC. Leeds have done better, but would you trade Wigan's record for St. Helens? Warrington?
|
|
|
Posted by
NickyKiss
on Wed Feb 28, 2018 5:24 pm
|
Reputation Points:
24Rep Position:
10th / 76,636
Quiz Score:
4
Joined:
Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 amPosts:
21581Location:
WIGAN
|
Wanes record only looks the more impressive when you consider the constant departures he’s had to deal with. Don’t get me wrong I still think he’s under a lot of pressure this season because last season was the first year under him where not only was the style of play nit the most attractive but we also lost more games then in any of his previous seasons.
It’s a big big year for Wane. His legacy at the club us set in stone for me but if he wants to keep adding to it, he’s going to need more performances like the Salford and Hull games and less of the Wire showing. It’s a huge game for the players confidence and the fans belief in the team on Friday night imo. The amount of negativity after that Wire game was pretty unbelievable but that will be nothing compared to what we’ll see unless it’s a convincing display on Friday.
|
|
|
Posted by
Cruncher
on Wed Feb 28, 2018 5:41 pm
|
Reputation Points:
16Rep Position:
17th / 76,636
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 amPosts:
13672
|
NickyKiss wrote:
Wanes record only looks the more impressive when you consider the constant departures he’s had to deal with. Don’t get me wrong I still think he’s under a lot of pressure this season because last season was the first year under him where not only was the style of play nit the most attractive but we also lost more games then in any of his previous seasons.
It’s a big big year for Wane. His legacy at the club us set in stone for me but if he wants to keep adding to it, he’s going to need more performances like the Salford and Hull games and less of the Wire showing. It’s a huge game for the players confidence and the fans belief in the team on Friday night imo. The amount of negativity after that Wire game was pretty unbelievable but that will be nothing compared to what we’ll see unless it’s a convincing display on Friday.
I'd go even further than that. I'd say that to lose on Friday doesn't bear thinking about - either for us or Shaun Wane.
The wounds of last year are still too raw, and yet, superficially at least, almost nothing at team level has changed.
People are nervously anticipating a re-run of last year. Warrington hinted at that. A Widnes defeat would confirm it for many, especially as Wigan will almost be a full-strength.
This really is a very important fixture.
|
|
|
Posted by
NickyKiss
on Wed Feb 28, 2018 8:36 pm
|
Reputation Points:
24Rep Position:
10th / 76,636
Quiz Score:
4
Joined:
Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 amPosts:
21581Location:
WIGAN
|
Cruncher wrote:
I'd go even further than that. I'd say that to lose on Friday doesn't bear thinking about - either for us or Shaun Wane.
The wounds of last year are still too raw, and yet, superficially at least, almost nothing at team level has changed.
People are nervously anticipating a re-run of last year. Warrington hinted at that. A Widnes defeat would confirm it for many, especially as Wigan will almost be a full-strength.
This really is a very important fixture.
One of the reasons it’s so big is because of what is to follow. I can’t help but feel we’re going to need to be full of confidence and energy to get over two teams who embarrassed us at points last season in Wakey and then Castleford. They’re both way bigger sides then us and both love nothing better then to get one over Wigan. If they smell blood then it’ll only add to the pressure.
On the flip side, we can really get some momentum and right a few wrongs in the next few weeks. The optimist says let’s lay some ghosts to rest and get our swagger back. If we do well these next few weeks then we’ll all feel better and have that bit more confidence in the side.
|
|