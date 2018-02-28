WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan 19 for Widnes

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Wigan 19 for Widnes

Post a reply
Wigan 19 for Widnes
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 12:22 pm
Posted by Ashton Bears on Wed Feb 28, 2018 12:22 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 928
Location: Around the three Sisters
Warriors name 19-man squad for first home game of 2018

Joe Burgess recalled to the squad

Wigan face Widnes in first game at the DW Stadium in 2018
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for the first home game of 2018 when they take on Widnes at the DW Stadium on Friday.
It’s third versus fourth as Denis Betts’ Widnes side visit the DW buoyed by their recent win over Leeds.

Joe Burgess is recalled to the squad and takes Craig Mullen’s place in the squad. Dan Sarginson (shoulder) remains sidelined.

Wigan return to the DW Stadium for the first time since September and will look to return to winning ways having beaten Salford and Hull in the first two games of the season.

Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.


Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2018- ... iXb3656.99

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, Bigredwarrior, CM Punk, CyberPieMan, exiled Warrior, hatty, Legman, nikos, RichieS, RyoWidnes, S_Riley, That Mon, wiganrugbyblog, Ziggy Stardust and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,693,8271,57376,6364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Mar 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Mar 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 2nd Mar 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 2nd Mar 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD
Fri 2nd Mar 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sat 3rd Mar 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE
Sun 4th Mar 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 4th Mar 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Mar 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM