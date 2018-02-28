Warriors name 19-man squad for first home game of 2018
Joe Burgess recalled to the squad
Wigan face Widnes in first game at the DW Stadium in 2018
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for the first home game of 2018 when they take on Widnes at the DW Stadium on Friday.
It’s third versus fourth as Denis Betts’ Widnes side visit the DW buoyed by their recent win over Leeds.
Joe Burgess is recalled to the squad and takes Craig Mullen’s place in the squad. Dan Sarginson (shoulder) remains sidelined.
Wigan return to the DW Stadium for the first time since September and will look to return to winning ways having beaten Salford and Hull in the first two games of the season.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.
