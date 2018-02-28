Taken from the official Trinity site.
Wakefield Trinity are delighted to announce Andy Shuter has joined the Board as a Non Executive Director with specific focus on Marketing and New Business Partnerships.
I understand 'ish what he's gonna do, but as a NED, did he inject money when he joined? Does he get a say in the day to day running of the club? I've no idea how directorships work and wondered if anyone had any ideas how it works?
