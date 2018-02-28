WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Non executive director for Trinity

Non executive director for Trinity
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 11:51 am
Posted by JINJER on Wed Feb 28, 2018 11:51 am
Taken from the official Trinity site.

Wakefield Trinity are delighted to announce Andy Shuter has joined the Board as a Non Executive Director with specific focus on Marketing and New Business Partnerships.

I understand 'ish what he's gonna do, but as a NED, did he inject money when he joined? Does he get a say in the day to day running of the club? I've no idea how directorships work and wondered if anyone had any ideas how it works?
Re: Non executive director for Trinity
Post Wed Feb 28, 2018 12:27 pm
Posted by wildshot on Wed Feb 28, 2018 12:27 pm
I would say the executives are the ultimate decision makers, or at least that is how it tends to work on day to day decision making. Non-Executive Directors can attend board meetings and scrutinise the performance of Executives.

Not sure how it will work at WT but that is how I would interpret it.
