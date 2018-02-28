I attended the fans forum with Steve Price, Karl Fitzpatrick & Prof Broomhead last night. Below is a summary of what was said, its not verbatim because a lot was said.
I was very impressed with Steve Price, he spoke about when he looked back at last season he thought our middle defence was okay but our edge defence needed a fast remedy because we were leaking tries. He said Tyrone Roberts has only had 6 live training sessions with us and it does show and he's expecting our attack to improve when Tyrone gets more game time with Ratch, Daryl, Kev Brown & Dec Patton. Defence is currently his main focus. Said that he is putting in place 2 mini teams of 4 on each edge with a captain for each team. Last Friday SP said Bryson shot out of the line which worked but if it didn't " I would be well up his a%%e" "Things will take time". All 3 speakers were very much in favour of a reserve grade comp & SP spoke how this would improve opportunities for 1st teamers coming back from injury & 1st team players not in the weekends 17. All 3 said Zak Hardaker was class but they indicated Warrington will not be making a bid for him. Steve said he operates a "no d**head policy" at the club (but this was said generally and not in relation to any player). KF & SB spoke about the need for a good new RFL boss & sorting out a tv/media deal and marketing the game better. SB said that last season certain SL clubs had to have a cash handout from the RFL to operate. KF said Steve Price has a "fantastic work ethic" and Steve starts work at 6:30am each day and doesn't leave until its dark. KF says that Steves work ethic from the top is filtering down to the players and KF could see that in action on the pitch.
This is just a brief summary. After the forum I got to speak 1-2-1 with Steve Price he impressed me as very personable and very good with people, these are key skills for a Coach & these skills will help Steve get the most out of his players. Steve seems to have a very good idea of what he wants from the players & clear vision of where he wants our club to be & how he will achieve this.
I was against TS leaving the Club partly because I felt loyal to him for the success he has brought to our club. But I now think Tony leaving the club was the right decision & I'm chuffed we've got Steve Price.
Trophies will be coming our way, it may take longer than us fans want but trophies will be coming our way.
