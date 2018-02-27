WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Impressive choice of officials

Impressive choice of officials
Post Tue Feb 27, 2018 10:42 pm
Posted by Alan on Tue Feb 27, 2018 10:42 pm
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
For the Fev game, we have:-

Referee: Chris Kendall

Touch Judges: Robert Hicks & James Child

This is presumably, either:-

To prepare Featherstone for their Middle 8 games against SL opposition, or in anticipation of the 'getting together of Gareth Hock and Jamie Acton. :wink: (which presumably won't happen if Acton did fail his 'head test' last Sunday)
Re: Impressive choice of officials
Post Tue Feb 27, 2018 10:46 pm
Posted by ant7t2 on Tue Feb 27, 2018 10:46 pm
ant7t2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Eee. Acton and head test in the same sentence.
Re: Impressive choice of officials
Post Tue Feb 27, 2018 10:51 pm
Posted by Alan on Tue Feb 27, 2018 10:51 pm
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
ant7t2 wrote:
Eee. Acton and head test in the same sentence.


Sunday saw him complete (well, make a cameo appearance) in his FOURTH consecutive match. I wonder when that last happened? :wink:
Re: Impressive choice of officials
Post Tue Feb 27, 2018 11:07 pm
Posted by ant7t2 on Tue Feb 27, 2018 11:07 pm
ant7t2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Interesting thought that.

Probably under Rowley.

