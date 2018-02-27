For the Fev game, we have:-
Referee: Chris Kendall
Touch Judges: Robert Hicks & James Child
This is presumably, either:-
To prepare Featherstone for their Middle 8 games against SL opposition, or in anticipation of the 'getting together of Gareth Hock and Jamie Acton. (which presumably won't happen if Acton did fail his 'head test' last Sunday)
