2018 Predictions League: WEEK 3
Tue Feb 27, 2018 9:41 am
paulwalker71
paulwalker71
Here we go guys and gals. Week 3 and there's still time for people to join the party. Just predict the results of this weeks games and you'll be automatically enrolled in the competition.

This weeks fixtures

Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights
Hunslet vs Whitehaven
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hemel Stags
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster
Workington Town vs North Wales Crusaders

BONUS (just for fun this week :roll: ) How many tries will Elliot Minchella score this weekend? 5 points for everyone who correctly guesses
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 3
Tue Feb 27, 2018 9:43 am
paulwalker71
paulwalker71
Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars Bulls by 34
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights York by 40
Hunslet vs Whitehaven Hunslet by 4
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars Newcastle by 6
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hemel Stags Oldham by 66
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster Doncaster by 56
Workington Town vs North Wales Crusaders Workington by 8

Bonus: 2
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 3
Tue Feb 27, 2018 9:54 am
le penguin
le penguin
Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars.........................Bulls by 32
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights.....................York by 26
Hunslet vs Whitehaven......................................Whitehaven by 8
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars................Newcastle by 2
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hemel Stags......................Oldham by 28
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster..........................Donny by 48
Workington Town vs North Wales Crusaders............Worky by 6

BONUS 1
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 3
Tue Feb 27, 2018 11:11 am
Pyrah123
Pyrah123
Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars - bulls by 46
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights - York by 36
Hunslet vs Whitehaven - Hunslet by 18
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars - keighley by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hemel Stags - Oldham by 52
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster - doncaster by 40
Workington Town vs North Wales Crusaders - Workington by 24

3 tries
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 3
Tue Feb 27, 2018 11:44 am
Bull Mania
Bull Mania
[Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars Bulls by 48
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights York by 44
Hunslet vs Whitehaven Whitehaven by 4
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars Keighley by 8
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hemel Stags Oldham by 54
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster Doncaster by 62
Workington Town vs North Wales Crusaders Workington by 6

Bonus: 2
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 3
Tue Feb 27, 2018 12:13 pm
RickyF1
RickyF1
Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars - bulls by 60
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights - York by 46
Hunslet vs Whitehaven - Hunslet by 22
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars - Newcastle by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hemel Stags - Oldham by 40
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster - doncaster by 50
Workington Town vs North Wales Crusaders - Workington by 32

2 tries
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 3
Tue Feb 27, 2018 12:31 pm
thepimp007
thepimp007
Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars.........................Bulls by 20
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights.....................York by 24
Hunslet vs Whitehaven......................................Whitehaven by 2
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars................Newcastle by 8
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hemel Stags......................Oldham by 18
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster..........................Donny by 42
Workington Town vs North Wales Crusaders............Worky by 10

Bonus 2
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 3
Tue Feb 27, 2018 12:38 pm
Pumpetypump
Pumpetypump
Bulls by 42
York by 42
Hunslet by 10
Keighley by 8
Oldham by 42
Doncaster by 30
Workington by 8

Bonus: 2

