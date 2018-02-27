Here we go guys and gals. Week 3 and there's still time for people to join the party. Just predict the results of this weeks games and you'll be automatically enrolled in the competition.
This weeks fixtures
Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights
Hunslet vs Whitehaven
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hemel Stags
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster
Workington Town vs North Wales Crusaders
BONUS (just for fun this week ) How many tries will Elliot Minchella score this weekend? 5 points for everyone who correctly guesses
This weeks fixtures
Bradford Bulls vs London Skolars
Coventry Bears vs York City Knights
Hunslet vs Whitehaven
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hemel Stags
West Wales Raiders vs Doncaster
Workington Town vs North Wales Crusaders
BONUS (just for fun this week ) How many tries will Elliot Minchella score this weekend? 5 points for everyone who correctly guesses