We hope let’s see if any thing comes of it we badly need something
He's the wrong answer to the wrong question.
The sport needs to stop looking for a 'saviour' and start focusing on how it can save itself.
bramleyrhino wrote:
He's the wrong answer to the wrong question.
The sport needs to stop looking for a 'saviour' and start focusing on how it can save itself.
What an unusual comment.
How will it "save itself" without outside influence?
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
What an unusual comment.
How will it "save itself" without outside influence?
There are 12 Super League clubs. That means that there are at least 12 full-time people in this sport with the words "marketing", "media" or "PR" in their job title.
The answer to the game's problems is to get those 12 people to all do their jobs properly, so that the game reaches new audiences, so that it earns media coverage and so that the grounds are full. If those people can't do that, then they need to find new jobs.
The answer isn't to look for a self-publicist with a gimmick, and that's exactly what Hearn represents.
We need to stop this notion that it is the RFL and RFL alone responsible for promoting the sport and put the pressure on the clubs. They're the primary point of consumption, they're the ones who should be engaging with the audience week to week and they're the ones who are (with one or two exceptions) the biggest point of failure for this sport.
This idea that we need a "saviour" like Hearn isn't solving the root cause of our problems, and Hearn is far from the man to address them.
RL has nothing to lose and much to gain.
Save itself etc etc, I don't think so. Needs someone with a track record to bring RL into the 21st century (or late 90's in our case)
Why can't it save itself? Other than the fact that it's more effort?
I understand why people find someone like Hearn appealing; he represents the easy option. He's represents our knight in shining armour, swooping in to save the day.
Except I don't think he can do that. Nigel Wood, for all his faults, was not the reason why Huddersfield and Salford can't sell tickets, he's not the reason why Wakefield have handed their notice to their landlord every year for the past 2-3 years, he's not the reason why clubs are voting to give our talent a pay cut, and he's not the reason why so few clubs are reaching audiences that broadcasters and sponsors are interested in. Hearn doesn't fix any of that.
The RFL aren't blameless or without fault, but much of the work that they do (particuarly on digital) is so far ahead of what many of the clubs produce it's frightening. I've got no issue with external influences coming into the sport, but it has to be for the right reasons and with the right objectives in mind - and absolving the clubs and their marketing, media and PR departments of their responsibilities to reach audiences, get themselves in the media, get themselves in the public conscience and to sell tickets are not the right reasons or objectives.
Most of the fundamental problems facing the sport commercially are well within the remit of people already within the sport, and they're issues that the sport should be able to fix itself. Yes, it will take a lot of work. Yes, it will need clubs to properly invest in marketing (rather than viewing it as a cost centre) and yes, it will need a change in thinking. But before someone like Hearn can come in and have an influence, we have to get the foundations right. When it comes to issues like audience and the quality of the product / talent, the RFL's hands are largely tied by what the clubs are contributing - and at the moment that contribution is way, way below what it needs to be.
We already have one hanger-on on the Red Hall pay-roll in Brian Barwick - we don't need another one.
I think that the Super League needs to take a long hard look at the admission prices that the clubs are charging. They are pricing people out of attending games, particularly the hardcore 'home and away' brigades, who may be picking and choosing their games. It's a game of the people and if they want full stands then it needs to be priced accordingly.
I completely agree with the point Bramley makes around the clubs simply have to do more - far too many of them are content with their lot. Generally, if people are going to fall in love with the game and become long term supporters, they'll attach themselves to a club - so it's the clubs who have the best opportunity to entice people in. They simply do not do enough to broaden their horizons.
That being said, the RFL do also need to make vast improvements - the leadership from the top is pretty non-existent and the game just seems to bumble along aimlessly, trying out plenty of new gimmicks along the way looking for a silver bullet.
On the Hearns, and without going into too much detail, I can see the attraction - they've had good success with snooker, darts and boxing, but they are a different beast to a team sport, with a formal 'season'. They rely heavily on making 'events', which is much more difficult to do on a weekly basis. I could see that they would market the game well on the rivalries, but that would only work so far, as the teams play each other too often for it to work long term. In a different era their approach would have worked particularly well, where players spoke openly about what they thought of other teams/players (not the boring cliché standard answers all players/coaches now give to the media) and where players could go out and have a battle against each other (McDermott v Fieldon), but the way the sport is now, it wouldn't really work.
I can't see the Hearns being the solution - they'd want too much money (that just isn't available) or a stake in the game for their services, and their approach would only work so far. There are much more fundamental issues with the game that the Hearns would have no interest in sorting. Snazzy and clever marketing is required, but the long term success of the game requires a drains up approach - get more people playing and involved in the game at grass roots, across a wider spectrum of society - they are the long term supporters of the game.
SouthStander.com wrote:
I think that the Super League needs to take a long hard look at the admission prices that the clubs are charging. They are pricing people out of attending games, particularly the hardcore 'home and away' brigades, who may be picking and choosing their games. It's a game of the people and if they want full stands then it needs to be priced accordingly.
Agree with this. £60 for me, the Mrs and our 5 year old lad at Widnes on Sunday is far too much IMO (this isn't a dig at Widnes by the way, as that price is par for the course nowadays). I'm in a fortunate position where we can afford that type of money, but I'm also on a really good wage - if prices had been that type of equivalent back in the 80's, there's no way my Mum and Dad would have been able to afford it, and me and my family would have likely been lost to the game forever.
£60 plus petrol, food, drink etc is an expensive do for a couple of hours entertainment. I can certainly see why families would stay at home and just watch the TV games.
