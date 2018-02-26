WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Big Frank

Big Frank
Post Mon Feb 26, 2018 11:20 pm
Posted by JonnyBroad on Mon Feb 26, 2018 11:20 pm
In the eyes of most of you, this man was not good enough for us but yet he has secured an nrl contract. As Franks biggest fan i still think we will miss him massivley but i wish him all the best.
Re: Big Frank
Post Mon Feb 26, 2018 11:40 pm
Posted by nohalfbacks on Mon Feb 26, 2018 11:40 pm
He has played in the NRL before so that is not the issue. He was clearly not happy in 2017 & 2018. His form dipped whish was not helped by Wigan's injuries so he had no competition for his place. He was reported to be on a good contract and so him leavIng is probably the best outcome for Wigan and himself.

