Where do we go from here?
Post Mon Feb 26, 2018 5:16 pm
Posted by PlayTheBall on Mon Feb 26, 2018 5:16 pm
Whichever way you cut it the most important member of staff at any RL Club is the coach.

With due respect to Neil Jukes we should have spent top dollar and recruited the best and let the coach decide who he wants on his playing roster - even if his own salary means there is less budget to spend on players.

For whatever reason we have lost Ridyard, McNally, Burr, Hopkins, Vea, Higson, Tickle and last but by no means least Mickey Higham. None of these guys in my view looked out of place in SL. What would they now be doing in the Championship for us?
Based on what we have seen so far and in my humble opinion - all of these players, without exception, would literally walk into our current First Team.

Has KC recruited our 19 new players based upon some limited video footage of their career highlights?
With the possible exception of Matautia, Mortimer and possibly Baptiste (we haven't yet seen enough of the latter to make a decision) the quality is quite simply not there.

I have great respect for Neil Jukes - no-one can take away what he has achieved for this great club. He has also done the honourable thing by resigning, but you can only play the hand you have been dealt. Some folk may wish to observe and argue that he could have played this poor hand much better.

Having said all the above I shall be there on Sunday - as usual cheering the guys in a Leigh shirt on.
Re: Where do we go from here?
Post Mon Feb 26, 2018 10:33 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Feb 26, 2018 10:33 pm
I tend to agree with all that PTB. You remove the 'spine' of your team at your peril.

However, I would add, given the top level experience that our new squad has accumulated, they are no mugs, and must be capable of much more than we have seen.

