Exciting times at Catalan Sport Tours, number one Tour Operator for the rugby league fan!
Following on from our Fantastic tour to the RLWC, and then a quick turn around tour back to Oz, with our friends from Wigan and Hull FC, we are not resting on our laurels.
We have four great offers coming up for you:
BRITISH LIONS TOUR 2019
Come and join us in 2019 as we roar on the British Lions down under in Australia. We will be following the whole tour including warm up games and will as ever be mixing fantastic rugby league with some of the best outings, day tours and Aussie experiences. Nobody does it better than CST. Have a look at some of the action from the World Cup to see what we got up to in 2017. Register your interest now for regular updates and booking details.
http://catalansporttours.com/lionstour/register.php
https://www.facebook.com/Catalan-Sport- ... 255089410/
BATTLEFIELD CHALLENGE 2018
2018 marks the 100th year of the end of the First World War. We are calling on the RL people of Great Britain to join us in commemorating this anniversary with a festival of rugby league on the battlefields of Northern France. We are in search of U15's / U16's teams looking at testing themselves against our Australian and French comrades . Masters teams are also sought to make this a weekend to remember. Two days of rugby, a visit to Disneyland, guided tour of the battlefields, visit of Paris, after match receptions.
For those interested and would like to know more, please contact tim.rose@catalansporttours.com
SOO AND NRL FINALS TOURS
State of Origin 2018. NRL finals series 2018. The very thought makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck. As official travel European partners of the NSWRL we can offer this unique experience, with behind the scenes tours of NRL clubs, meet the players, match day, captain's run..... All alongside our great days out and fabulous Sydney Dinner cruise ! Register your interest now!
enquiries@catalansporttours.com
CATALANS TRANSFERS
WHATS NOT BROKEN, DON'T FIX IT
11 Seasons on now and into our 12th, only getting stronger
Follow your Super League team to Perpignan to watch the Catalan Dragons. We provide secure transfers from airport to hotel, match day transfers from your resort to the centre of Perpignan to catch all of the unique atmosphere, on to the game and safely back to your resort. Great service at a great price.
http://www.catalansporttours.com/transfers.php
Prices fixed at 2017 season prices !
CATALANS TOUR PACKAGES
Again teaming up with Andy at CFW travel, whom has been a true gentleman and professional from start to finish for the past 11 seasons. So please, do not hesitate in contacting Andy for a quote for your trip in 2018.
Contact : andy@cfwtravel.co.uk
All the best for the 2018 season and look forward in seeing you in Perpignan.
DAVID FOTI
www.catalansporttours.com
