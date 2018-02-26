|
Reputation Points:
5Rep Position:
27th / 76,627
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pmPosts:
1579Location:
Near Leyth
|
Well yesterday's game was a shambles! We just sat there and watched our team implode again! Our core skills appear to be sadly lacking which, is amazing considering the experience and pedigree of our players, (allegedly) ?
Worryingly for me is a distinct apparent lack of desire as opposed to our opponents! Yesterday Toulouse performed superbly as a team and they had no 'obvious' supporters to cheer them on!
I have to say, full marks to the North Stand for applauding Toulouse after they a scored a great try against us!
not too sure how many other clubs fans would have done that? I felt quite proud to be a Leyther
I wonder what our HT team talks consist of
We'll fight them on the Beaches and, we will never surrender, NEVER....
whatever it is, its not WORKING
I cant help feeling this team is the worst we have had in four years, at least?
I mention our fullback has a player I did not rate when we signed him sadly, yesterday he just confirmed my worst fears! I have openly said many times that Gregg McNally was class, I think the Bradford fans will now confirm that theory!
We are currently in a right mess and I don't have the answers. On Sunday Riddys Fev roll into town and they are currently playing well and I dread to think what Riddy & Thackery will do to us
|
|
|
Posted by
Martsmiff
on Mon Feb 26, 2018 10:15 am
|
Joined: Sat Feb 24, 2018 10:58 am
Posts: 7
|
I fear where this is all heading dereks done great things for us , but today you wake up & hes the laughing stock of rugby league offering to fight fans .. suggesting one woman needs a good seeing to and needs spare batteries lol . Hes getting shredded on social media
|
|
|
|
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3924
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
|
Martsmiff wrote:
I fear where this is all heading dereks done great things for us , but today you wake up & hes the laughing stock of rugby league offering to fight fans .. suggesting one woman needs a good seeing to and needs spare batteries lol . Hes getting shredded on social media
with justification.
|
|
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
|
|
Reputation Points:
10Rep Position:
22nd / 76,627
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pmPosts:
1934Location:
In't Tap Room
|
Apparently he was also on this social media during the week with not nice comments to supporters who traveled up to Barrow. My daughter showed me one such comment from her phone.
I do have a lot of time for Derek as I would for most people prepared to invest (or waste?) £1.6 million of their own cash in our club. However If social media was around at the time , can you really can imagine Jack Hilton acting in similar vein. Or indeed Tommy Sale?
I do not think so.
|
|
|
Posted by
Martsmiff
on Mon Feb 26, 2018 11:23 am
|
Joined: Sat Feb 24, 2018 10:58 am
Posts: 7
|
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
with justification.
Of course mate
|
|
|
Posted by
WYSIWYG
on Mon Feb 26, 2018 11:25 am
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
30th / 76,627
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed Feb 18, 2009 3:34 pmPosts:
633
|
Unfortunately, his ego is much larger than his bank balance. I should imagine he will walk away after or before this season is out blaming the fans for complaining. I know we had a club with a great team spirit and playing champagne rugby with an excellent coach and then something happened between DB and Rowley and very soon anyone connected with Rowley was used and then ditched. We now have a team with no passion or heart and a coaching setup that isn't getting the results. It's a real paradox. Without DBs money we have no club. With DB we have a team full of professionals who couldn't win a game of bingo and an owner who just isn't professional in his outbursts on social media. Sad times, unfortunately.
|
|
Ronnie and Reggie - We don't like Norfern "Numpty" Geezers with flat caps and we HATE whippets.
|
|
Reputation Points:
10Rep Position:
22nd / 76,627
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pmPosts:
1934Location:
In't Tap Room
|
It does make you wonder how I went to Wembley and saw Leigh lift the Challenge Cup, or see Leigh pip Hull and Widnes to win the top division and be crowned RFL Champions. Marvelous days. How on earth did we manage it all with out Derek.
I do however know Derek, He is no quitter. He is a passionate Leigh RLFC supporter and occasionally like all us supporters, the passion is sometimes misguided and the fact you now represent the club becomes lost.
He will see it through. No doubt about it. He cares to much.
|
|
|
Posted by
Martsmiff
on Mon Feb 26, 2018 11:59 am
|
Joined: Sat Feb 24, 2018 10:58 am
Posts: 7
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
It does make you wonder how I went to Wembley and saw Leigh lift the Challenge Cup, or see Leigh pip Hull and Widnes to win the top division and be crowned RFL Champions. Marvelous days. How on earth did we manage it all with out Derek.
I do however know Derek, He is no quitter. He is a passionate Leigh RLFC supporter and occasionally like all us supporters, the passion is sometimes misguided and the fact you now represent the club becomes lost.
He will see it through. No doubt about it. He cares to much.
Heard they are in a meeting now . Needs to be done quickly
|
|
|
Posted by
glow
on Mon Feb 26, 2018 12:25 pm
|
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7388
|
Glad I can't go next week, mate said I'll text you the scores, told him not to bother don't want him spoiling my holiday.
|
|
get leigh outta wigan
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, BiginJapan1970, Cassandra, glow, gunners guns13, Harold Rigby Jnr, ItchyandScratchy, JackDiggle, LeythIg, mabfield, Martsmiff, mish, Montyburns, Mookachaka, Old Timer No 4, PC Plum, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Rotherham Fev Fan, scrum, smk, wire-quin and 278 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,692,857
|1,635
|76,627
|4,559
|SET