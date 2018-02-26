We are two weeks into the season and the table - albeit still at a very early stage - is starting to shape up.
This is the current table after yesterdays results are factored in
bull on a canary 22
jayb 22
Johnbulls 22
roger daly 22
paulwalker71 21
rambull1967 21
seagulls 21
Herr Rigsby 17
tackler thommo 17
Bendybulls 16
bullpower2014 16
Dr Feelgood 16
Pyrah123 16
Bent&Bongser 12
Bull Northern 12
childofthenorthern 12
jackmac452 12
Steel City Bull 12
Alex 0604 11
BD20Cougar 11
Bull Mania 11
Duckman 11
FR13day 11
Le Penguin 11
Ricky F1 11
thepimp007 11
broadybulls87 10
Bulls Boy 2011 10
Bullseye 10
Hamster Chops 10
Pumpetypump 10
Ferocious Aardvark 4
