Hooray and yipee, we took the two and won the game. From watching the game on TV it looked like Finny was signalling that he wanted to run it, thank goodness that someone had the common sense to run Kirmond on with the Tee. We do need to get this issue sorted, it seems that we do not have a player on the field able to consistently make the correct decision. So the answer is to keep it simple, coaches should instruct that we are to always take the two, unless advised not to by the coach. We need to take the responsibility for making the decision of the field as we have been getting it wrong to often.