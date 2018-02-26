WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Great to see

Post Mon Feb 26, 2018 9:22 am
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Mon Feb 26, 2018 9:22 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Great to see that our defense is working so well, there is a real determination from the boys, massive credit to them and the coaching staff. As they say defense wins matches. There have been long periods in all three games when the opposition have been dominating possession, field position and are on the front foot but we have stood firm.
Some of the individual efforts have been fantastic, either a stunning tackle count - Arona and Ashurst or a one off brilliant read and execution of a try saving one on one.
I thought like Salford that Catalans played well, what a joy to see Greg Bird play, asked to play at 6 he produced some really classy touches, the ball that put Mead through on the inside was a joy but not quite as joyfull as the seeing the magnificent tackle by Arona on Mead to prevent a certain try from that move. Just how good is Arona , he is so consistent.
Post Mon Feb 26, 2018 9:27 am
Posted by bren2k on Mon Feb 26, 2018 9:27 am
bren2k User avatar
bellycouldtackle wrote:
what a joy to see Greg Bird play


Agree about the defence - but that's a bridge too far; he definitely has some skills, but he's is easily one of the grubbiest, most unpleasant players I've ever seen play the game.
Post Mon Feb 26, 2018 9:35 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Feb 26, 2018 9:35 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
I worried whether our defence would become a little weaker after Kear left, as he seemed to be credited with sorting our defensive structures but, there is a real steel in all of our defensive work.
It's no coincidence that ourselves and Saints, who have a slightly lower points against, are the top 2 in the table.

Early days and there will be stiffer tests than Catalan and KR but, we aint giving much away.
Long may it continue.
Post Mon Feb 26, 2018 10:06 am
Posted by vastman on Mon Feb 26, 2018 10:06 am
vastman User avatar
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Give over Belly he's a clapped out old fool who just cheats. You're very easily pleased if you think a few Hail Mary passes makes Bird a joy to watch, in fact I dispair with you at times :-)
Post Mon Feb 26, 2018 10:58 am
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Mon Feb 26, 2018 10:58 am
All players deserve respect Vasty, Bird is a multi capped Aussie international , a State of Origin super star, one of the few players who you should pre fix with `The Great `. Each to their own and all that but for me Bird is a gifted multi talented player, he is tough, hard hitting, quality defender with silky handling skills and a great rugby brain. I humbly suggest that you must have been watching a different player.
Post Mon Feb 26, 2018 12:26 pm
Posted by vastman on Mon Feb 26, 2018 12:26 pm
vastman User avatar
bellycouldtackle wrote:
All players deserve respect Vasty, Bird is a multi capped Aussie international , a State of Origin super star, one of the few players who you should pre fix with `The Great `. Each to their own and all that but for me Bird is a gifted multi talented player, he is tough, hard hitting, quality defender with silky handling skills and a great rugby brain. I humbly suggest that you must have been watching a different player.


No I wasn't. Might I suggest you still think you are watching the Greg Bird of five years ago not the one on display these days.

He has my respect as far as it goes though frankly I've never rated him that highly and even in his pomp 'the great' nah not for me.
