Post Sun Feb 25, 2018 10:59 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Feb 25, 2018 10:59 pm
I know it is very early days and we shouldn't be thinking past Sheffield, but what if we do go up to SL?
If promoted via the MPG then we would have 4 months to either increase capacity at Trailfinders (planning consents etc) or make pans to take games "on the road".
Leeds crowd in the 8's last year was 1,900 or there abouts, but if surely we would not have the capacity (3,000?) to accommodate them in a regular season game, or the likes of Wigan and Saints.
Griffin Park would be available for 2018, or maybe a return to Barnet, but ideally if we could put a temporary stand opposite the grand stand we could accommodate 6,000 which would suffice. How many did the old temporary stand at HKR hold?
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

