London have certainly started like a house on fire. Many people thought during their last season in Super League that going down and pressing the reset button might be good for them in the long term. Things are going well so far and it's good to see they have homegrown players in the squad.
Leigh are obviously performing well below where they should be with their squad, I expect Jukes will go and they will come back strong.
It's too early to tell anything, I think the biggest factor will be the health of the super league squads come the middle 8s. At full strength, any combination of 4 from the bottom of SL would be strong favourites to stay up.