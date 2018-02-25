WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is it possible that London and Toulouse both get promoted?

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 25, 2018 7:52 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
It is looking more and more likely as each round of the Championship goes by.
Posted by HXSparky on Sun Feb 25, 2018 7:56 pm
HXSparky
Posted by wire-quin on Sun Feb 25, 2018 7:57 pm
wire-quin
Posted by TheUnassumingBadger on Sun Feb 25, 2018 8:03 pm
TheUnassumingBadger
London have certainly started like a house on fire. Many people thought during their last season in Super League that going down and pressing the reset button might be good for them in the long term. Things are going well so far and it's good to see they have homegrown players in the squad.

Leigh are obviously performing well below where they should be with their squad, I expect Jukes will go and they will come back strong.

It's too early to tell anything, I think the biggest factor will be the health of the super league squads come the middle 8s. At full strength, any combination of 4 from the bottom of SL would be strong favourites to stay up.
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Feb 25, 2018 8:15 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Feb 25, 2018 8:16 pm
Call Me God
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It is looking more and more likely as each round of the Championship goes by.



The thing that Bazza fails to mention is that Toulouse have beaten the teams sitting 9th, 11th and 12th in the league with the 10th placed team in France this coming weekend.
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 25, 2018 8:19 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
wire-quin wrote:
Jean we are 4 games in thats all.


You are obviously correct. I set this thread up as a marker. I will revisit it in 10 weeks to see if this early trend has continued.
Posted by wire-quin on Sun Feb 25, 2018 8:22 pm
wire-quin
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Feb 25, 2018 8:26 pm
Call Me God wrote:
The thing that Bazza fails to mention is that Toulouse have beaten the teams sitting 9th, 11th and 12th in the league with the 10th placed team in France this coming weekend.

One of those teams was the favourites to finish top of the Championship. It doesn’t matter who you beat, it still gets you 2 league points and the league doesn’t lie.
Posted by fun time frankie on Sun Feb 25, 2018 8:27 pm
It doesn't surprise me how London have started when we played them in a friendly they looked very good
