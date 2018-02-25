If London Broncos could retrieve and re-sign all their southern born or raised graduates, who have subsequently been successful in Super League, and just added 6 Aussies or Kiwis, and 8 northerner Englishmen, they would have a strong Super League quality team with a southern England core
Keiran Dixon (London), Daniel Sarginson (Wigan), Mason Caton-Brown (Wakefield)
Louis McCarthy Scarsbrook (St Helens)
Michael McMeeken (Castleford), George Griffin (Salford)
Anthony Clubb (Wigan), Olsi Krasniqi (Toronto)
Interchange: Lewis Bienek (London),
This list is meant to show how important it is to have a professional Super League team in London to attract southern talent to make a career playing rugby league.
Keiran Dixon (London), Daniel Sarginson (Wigan), Mason Caton-Brown (Wakefield)
Louis McCarthy Scarsbrook (St Helens)
Michael McMeeken (Castleford), George Griffin (Salford)
Anthony Clubb (Wigan), Olsi Krasniqi (Toronto)
Interchange: Lewis Bienek (London),
This list is meant to show how important it is to have a professional Super League team in London to attract southern talent to make a career playing rugby league.