Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 25, 2018 12:23 pm
If London Broncos could retrieve and re-sign all their southern born or raised graduates, who have subsequently been successful in Super League, and just added 6 Aussies or Kiwis, and 8 northerner Englishmen, they would have a strong Super League quality team with a southern England core

Keiran Dixon (London), Daniel Sarginson (Wigan), Mason Caton-Brown (Wakefield)


Louis McCarthy Scarsbrook (St Helens)
Michael McMeeken (Castleford), George Griffin (Salford)
Anthony Clubb (Wigan), Olsi Krasniqi (Toronto)

Interchange: Lewis Bienek (London),

This list is meant to show how important it is to have a professional Super League team in London to attract southern talent to make a career playing rugby league.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by little wayne69 on Sun Feb 25, 2018 12:29 pm
Why stop at the broncos, what about Leeds, Cas, Wakey, Wigan, Saints, Bradford.

