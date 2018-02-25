Can't see that Kelly will have passed any head test yesterday so unless new injuries picked up I think it will be Manu in Kelly out, could be:
Shaul
Faraimo
Carlos
Griffin
Tuimavave
Connor
Sneyd
Watts
Hadley
Paea
Mini
Manu
Bowden
Green
Fash
Washbrook
Abdull
The other question is whether the game will go ahead with the apocalyptic snow forecasts. Seem to remember it's less the pitch, more Health and Safety concerns about the paths etc round the ground that are the risk.
