I mentioned after the Wigan game in Wollongong that Shaul was far too shallow at full back which easily enabled Marshall to outpace him twice on the outside (as well as once last season).
Today, for Webster's try, for me, he is far too shallow. Any break through the line and he has no chance of being in a position to affect a tackle. If he stands slightly deeper and doesn't over chase the play then he would have a chance. I also think his positioning is at fault on our own line. Huddersfield at home and now Cas away we have conceded tries from short kicks from dummy half and he hasn't been in the picture - he stands in the line when his job is to protect the in goal area not be a defender
