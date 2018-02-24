WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shaul's Positioning

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Shaul's Positioning

Post a reply
Shaul's Positioning
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 11:06 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Sat Feb 24, 2018 11:06 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 27th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 908
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5816
I mentioned after the Wigan game in Wollongong that Shaul was far too shallow at full back which easily enabled Marshall to outpace him twice on the outside (as well as once last season).
Today, for Webster's try, for me, he is far too shallow. Any break through the line and he has no chance of being in a position to affect a tackle. If he stands slightly deeper and doesn't over chase the play then he would have a chance. I also think his positioning is at fault on our own line. Huddersfield at home and now Cas away we have conceded tries from short kicks from dummy half and he hasn't been in the picture - he stands in the line when his job is to protect the in goal area not be a defender

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AS108, Bing [Bot], Cardiff_05, hull smallears, Irregular Hoops, trevork6152 and 102 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,692,1461,03576,6204,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM