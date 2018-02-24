WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8s v2.0

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Middle 8s v2.0

Post a reply
Middle 8s v2.0
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:26 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:26 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 19th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 812
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25428
Location: West Yorkshire
We had some lovely times discussing the Middle 8s and the rest of the league generally last year so seeing that we're currently in 8th what can be the harm in starting early?

Saints look like they're going to be the clear frontrunners and have some real power in the pack which IMO has been their Achilles heel in recent seasons, think they're really going to take some stopping.

Beyond that though, not much has been surprising in the opening rounds. Leeds and Wigan grinding things out, Wakefield continuing their good form of last season, Catalans and Rovers looking like a team from last year's MPG and a newly promoted side respectively. The rest of much of a muchness.

Big game against Warrington IMO. If we have any serious ambitions of top 4 it's practically a must win as Leeds, Wigan and Saints highly likely to be Top 3. Hope Kelly's OK and Sika's back as we need both.
Re: Middle 8s v2.0
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 11:38 pm
Posted by Irregular Hoops on Sat Feb 24, 2018 11:38 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2443
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Will be interesting. Widnes will trip up a few teams, especially on their pitch, if they can keep their first choice players healthy.
Catalan are a real conundrum. Got the talent, but they just can't find a coach to harness it.
Injuries and squad depth will play a large part in what ultimately happens.
Dobbins will be fine, as they have a wizard in charge. Apparently.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AS108, Cardiff_05, hull smallears, Irregular Hoops, trevork6152 and 101 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,692,1461,03576,6204,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM