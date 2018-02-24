We had some lovely times discussing the Middle 8s and the rest of the league generally last year so seeing that we're currently in 8th what can be the harm in starting early?
Saints look like they're going to be the clear frontrunners and have some real power in the pack which IMO has been their Achilles heel in recent seasons, think they're really going to take some stopping.
Beyond that though, not much has been surprising in the opening rounds. Leeds and Wigan grinding things out, Wakefield continuing their good form of last season, Catalans and Rovers looking like a team from last year's MPG and a newly promoted side respectively. The rest of much of a muchness.
Big game against Warrington IMO. If we have any serious ambitions of top 4 it's practically a must win as Leeds, Wigan and Saints highly likely to be Top 3. Hope Kelly's OK and Sika's back as we need both.
Saints look like they're going to be the clear frontrunners and have some real power in the pack which IMO has been their Achilles heel in recent seasons, think they're really going to take some stopping.
Beyond that though, not much has been surprising in the opening rounds. Leeds and Wigan grinding things out, Wakefield continuing their good form of last season, Catalans and Rovers looking like a team from last year's MPG and a newly promoted side respectively. The rest of much of a muchness.
Big game against Warrington IMO. If we have any serious ambitions of top 4 it's practically a must win as Leeds, Wigan and Saints highly likely to be Top 3. Hope Kelly's OK and Sika's back as we need both.