Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:39 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:39 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Another ex Leigh player makes his way over to Toronto (Reni)

Who will be next on the Toronto train, the correct prediction will get a 20p mix (including bubbly) and a multipack of beefy spaceraiders.
Re: Guess the next one
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 6:12 pm
Posted by Leythersteve on Sat Feb 24, 2018 6:12 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower
Another one that wouldnt/ couldnt carry on for Jukes but is quite willing to play under Rowley ( if true )
Re: Guess the next one
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 6:36 pm
Posted by Harold Rigby Jnr on Sat Feb 24, 2018 6:36 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
As much as I like Reni, who served us very well indeed in 2016, the harsh truth is that Reni is now nearer 40 than 30 and has been retired 18 months. At his age it is a long time out of the game away from FT conditioning and playing.
Re: Guess the next one
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 6:41 pm
Posted by gunners guns13 on Sat Feb 24, 2018 6:41 pm
gunners guns13
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
As much as I like Reni, who served us very well indeed in 2016, the harsh truth is that Reni is now nearer 40 than 30 and has been retired 18 months. At his age it is a long time out of the game away from FT conditioning and playing.

He'd be no good for Leigh because he runs on the fringes not down the middle so be wasted :wink:
Re: Guess the next one
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 7:17 pm
Posted by JackDiggle on Sat Feb 24, 2018 7:17 pm
JackDiggle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Must be in line for Guinness Book of Records for recruiting players from former club. (Pied Piper award)
Re: Guess the next one
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 7:57 pm
Posted by mish on Sat Feb 24, 2018 7:57 pm
mish
100% League Network
100% League Network
I think it's an amazing signing. He's the sexiest, most handsome man in RL :LOVE: :LOVE:

Seriously, I know Paul isn't well thought of in this forum but it shows the measure of the man that all his players want to re-sign to play for him.

(Sits back and awaits the onslaught from the Leigh faithful). :roll:
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Re: Guess the next one
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:33 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:33 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
He must have been a crap boxer.

Like Patterson was crap at acting, and Emmit was dull at backpacking.
Re: Guess the next one
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:38 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:38 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
RoyBoy29 wrote:
He must have been a crap boxer.

Like Patterson was crap at acting, and Emmit was dull at backpacking.


:lol:
Re: Guess the next one
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:48 pm
Posted by mish on Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:48 pm
mish
100% League Network
100% League Network
RoyBoy29 wrote:
He must have been a crap boxer.

Like Patterson was crap at acting, and Emmit was dull at backpacking.


They've still got it as RL players though haven't they? 8)
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Re: Guess the next one
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 9:00 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sat Feb 24, 2018 9:00 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Not disputing that mish
