Another ex Leigh player makes his way over to Toronto (Reni)
Who will be next on the Toronto train, the correct prediction will get a 20p mix (including bubbly) and a multipack of beefy spaceraiders.
Another one that wouldnt/ couldnt carry on for Jukes but is quite willing to play under Rowley ( if true )
As much as I like Reni, who served us very well indeed in 2016, the harsh truth is that Reni is now nearer 40 than 30 and has been retired 18 months. At his age it is a long time out of the game away from FT conditioning and playing.
Joined: Thu Feb 10, 2005 3:21 pm
Posts: 231
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
He'd be no good for Leigh because he runs on the fringes not down the middle so be wasted
Must be in line for Guinness Book of Records for recruiting players from former club. (Pied Piper award)
Posted by
mish
on Sat Feb 24, 2018 7:57 pm
mish
I think it's an amazing signing. He's the sexiest, most handsome man in RL
Seriously, I know Paul isn't well thought of in this forum but it shows the measure of the man that all his players want to re-sign to play for him.
(Sits back and awaits the onslaught from the Leigh faithful).
Posted by
RoyBoy29
on Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:33 pm
He must have been a crap boxer.
Like Patterson was crap at acting, and Emmit was dull at backpacking.
Posted by
Cokey
on Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:38 pm
Cokey
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Posted by
mish
on Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:48 pm
mish
RoyBoy29 wrote:
They've still got it as RL players though haven't they?
