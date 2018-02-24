WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto's incoming signing

Toronto's incoming signing
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:04 pm
Posted by Channel Islander on Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:04 pm
Channel Islander
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Any idea?

At midday we will be announcing our latest new signing, here are some clues from Head Coach Paul Rowley...

“He can fill a number of positions and he’s a smart footballer, people will benefit from his presence around the club."

“He has a wealth of experience in the game and he’s played for Australia which will put us in a good place both on and off the field.”
Re: Toronto's incoming signing
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:13 pm
Posted by Sadfish on Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:13 pm
Sadfish
ADMIN
ADMIN
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Reni Maitua, the 35-year-old ex-Featherstone Rovers forward who retired at the end of the 2016 season with Leigh.
Re: Toronto's incoming signing
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:14 pm
Posted by Channel Islander on Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:14 pm
Channel Islander
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Good grief.

1 cap in 2006
Re: Toronto's incoming signing
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:22 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:22 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Another ex Leigh player billy bullsh@@ting about leaving to pursue something outside of rugby, only to sign for Toronto.
Re: Toronto's incoming signing
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:46 pm
Posted by Towns88 on Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:46 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
12 ex Leigh now ?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Toronto's incoming signing
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:34 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:34 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Another ex Leigh player billy bullsh@@ting about leaving to pursue something outside of rugby, only to sign for Toronto.


Obviously playing for Leigh is not attractive, while playing for Toronto is.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Toronto's incoming signing
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:40 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:40 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
At 35, he is only interested in the payday... Lets see how many will be retained if they get to SL at the end of the season
Re: Toronto's incoming signing
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 10:08 pm
Posted by Willzay on Sat Feb 24, 2018 10:08 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Absolutely embarrassing. Soulless club, thug of a coach, a team full of players who epitomise the term "mercenary".
Re: Toronto's incoming signing
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 10:20 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sat Feb 24, 2018 10:20 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
RoyBoy29 wrote:
At 35, he is only interested in the payday... Lets see how many will be retained if they get to SL at the end of the season


You're quite right Roy, a nice easy pay packet, and If they do get to SL, it won't be on merit. And before anyone else pipes up, neither will Leigh if they don't buck their ideas up.
