29th / 76,620
Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Any idea?
At midday we will be announcing our latest new signing, here are some clues from Head Coach Paul Rowley...
“He can fill a number of positions and he’s a smart footballer, people will benefit from his presence around the club."
“He has a wealth of experience in the game and he’s played for Australia which will put us in a good place both on and off the field.”
Posted by
Sadfish
on Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:13 pm
|
Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Reni Maitua, the 35-year-old ex-Featherstone Rovers forward who retired at the end of the 2016 season with Leigh.
Tue Jan 19, 2010 12:49 pm
Good grief.
1 cap in 2006
Posted by
RoyBoy29
on Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:22 pm
|
Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Another ex Leigh player billy bullsh@@ting about leaving to pursue something outside of rugby, only to sign for Toronto.
Posted by
Towns88
on Sat Feb 24, 2018 5:46 pm
|
Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Another ex Leigh player billy bullsh@@ting about leaving to pursue something outside of rugby, only to sign for Toronto.
Obviously playing for Leigh is not attractive, while playing for Toronto is.
Posted by
RoyBoy29
on Sat Feb 24, 2018 8:40 pm
Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
At 35, he is only interested in the payday... Lets see how many will be retained if they get to SL at the end of the season
Posted by
Willzay
on Sat Feb 24, 2018 10:08 pm
|
Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Absolutely embarrassing. Soulless club, thug of a coach, a team full of players who epitomise the term "mercenary".
Posted by
Cokey
on Sat Feb 24, 2018 10:20 pm
|
Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
RoyBoy29 wrote:
At 35, he is only interested in the payday... Lets see how many will be retained if they get to SL at the end of the season
You're quite right Roy, a nice easy pay packet, and If they do get to SL, it won't be on merit. And before anyone else pipes up, neither will Leigh if they don't buck their ideas up.
