Interesting interview with him on website. He had no hesitation in saying he has no plans to go back to Australia. He and his family very happy at club and in wakey Perhaps looking for a contract extension@
The thing that came across most was how happy he was at Trinity and there was a few references to being away with team mates, pointing to great team spirit in the camp, long may int continue.
