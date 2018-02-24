Whoever is running sky's coverage of games is not looking at the clock! e.g. a few examples
1 7.45pm kick offs seem to kick off at 7.48 or 7.49!
2 How many times was the video ref used in last nights televised game the answer 6 times
3 The video ref took over 2 minutes to work out the try or no try = 12 minutes.
4 The game last night kicked off at 7.49 and finished at 9.42!
5 Why does every club seem to appear on the pitch with numerous children and then take 2 minutes to take photos of the children with the players?
6 Catalans get a video ref at EVERY home game
7 Where as the crane camera gone where decisions to see if a player is on or off side!
It is really funny how football is now using video technology in SOME games and even they are getting decisions WRONG! e.g. was it a penalty or not. and mistaken identity! red card or yellow card
