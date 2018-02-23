WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any Coventry fans ?

Board index Championship 1 Coventry Bears Any Coventry fans ?

Post a reply
Any Coventry fans ?
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 11:17 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Fri Feb 23, 2018 11:17 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 18th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 584
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6329
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Looking forward to tomorrow's challenge cup game ? Not got a clue about the opposition. Anyway, may the best team win !

Leigh Centurions fan....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 5 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Coventry Bears




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,691,6651,49776,6204,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TODAY 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX
TOMORROW 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM