Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:53 pm
Posted by robin4ever on Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:53 pm
Is anybody surprised at how easily Salford Hammered us. Seems that too many senior players had off games together ??
Will Tim panic buy.
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:31 pm
Posted by craig hkr on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:31 pm
Disappointing result.Sounded like lots of mistakes and penalties? Think Lunt needs to be on the field more. After a bit of progress it sounded a lot like the Wakey performance? Couldn't go so only going off what I heard on radio so will be interested in what fans who went made of it?
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:39 pm
Posted by Mild Rover on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:39 pm
There’s a part of me that wants to watch it on Hull KR TV, to get a better sense of where we’re at. On the other hand, life is short.

It was always going to be tough, but even knowing that it’s still tough. At least we’re still here to feel the pain. :)
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

