WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Do the Team Train in Lilliput

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Do the Team Train in Lilliput

Post a reply
Do the Team Train in Lilliput
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:52 pm
Posted by Ziggy Stardust on Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:52 pm
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2670
Location: Serpo
Wow, one of the smallest teams i have ever seen at Wigan, looks like it will be a MASSIVE problem this season.. :?
Re: Do the Team Train in Lilliput
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:01 pm
Posted by jonh on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:01 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 24th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16636
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Been saying for a while we seem to have a team full of utility players. It was a bad day at the office tonight but despite the 2 early wins I think there are still some major issues.

I’m a massive fan of Gildart but he needs to go back to basics he suddenly seeems to think he can do the fancy stuff without doing the tough stuff.

Size is an issue without question.

Sacrificing specialist players for the utility mentality I’m not convinced is the right way to go. Jack of all trades, master of none.


Meters after contact or lack of a massive issue.

Escaré for me needs to start. Powell offers nothing at 7.

Bad night at the office and the positive so far is the seeming more expansive style we are aiming for but for me despite the 2 out of 3 wins we still have more issues than I had expected going into the season.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Do the Team Train in Lilliput
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:06 pm
Posted by Ziggy Stardust on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:06 pm
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2670
Location: Serpo
jonh wrote:
Been saying for a while we seem to have a team full of utility players. It was a bad day at the office tonight but despite the 2 early wins I think there are still some major issues.

I’m a massive fan of Gildart but he needs to go back to basics he suddenly seeems to think he can do the fancy stuff without doing the tough stuff.

Size is an issue without question.

Sacrificing specialist players for the utility mentality I’m not convinced is the right way to go. Jack of all trades, master of none.


Meters after contact or lack of a massive issue.

Escaré for me needs to start. Powell offers nothing at 7.

Bad night at the office and the positive so far is the seeming more expansive style we are aiming for but for me despite the 2 out of 3 wins we still have more issues than I had expected going into the season.


The players in each position for Wire were bigger than any of our players, just as was the same when we played Aus teams.

I do also agree, we look like a team of utility players..
Re: Do the Team Train in Lilliput
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:18 pm
Posted by jonh on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:18 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 24th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16636
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
The players in each position for Wire were bigger than any of our players, just as was the same when we played Aus teams.

I do also agree, we look like a team of utility players..



It seems to be our policy.

Hamlin and Sarg kind of back up that thought.

To be fair Hamlin to me looks like a bloke who looks for meters after contact, and probably needs to be in the 17 next week.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Do the Team Train in Lilliput
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 11:41 pm
Posted by Trainman on Fri Feb 23, 2018 11:41 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 29th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 685
Jonh I know exactly where you are coming from. When BBM went on that charge towards our line I thought to myself we don’t have a player capeable of that.

We have a side with a lot of very good players but definitely lack size. I’m coming to the conclusion it may be better for us if we end up loosing players to the NRL such as Bateman (as good as he is) if we can pick up a few beasts instead.


I don’t think we should over react to tonight though. I know the club don’t want to use it as an excuse but the trip to Australia must have had an affect on the performance. I wouldn’t put us as favourites but I think we’ll make the top 4.
Re: Do the Team Train in Lilliput
Post Sat Feb 24, 2018 12:04 am
Posted by NickyKiss on Sat Feb 24, 2018 12:04 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 22
Rep Position: 10th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21557
Location: WIGAN
We’ve not learnt anything we didn’t know already tonight. Our pack lacks size and when it’s down on energy as well, as it was tonight, it’s a recipe for disaster. Warringtons big pack blitzed us but on another night and without 20,000 plus air miles taking there toll you’d hope we can rectify that.

Two big home games coming up for us now. You’d like to think they’re exactly what we need right now to get that attacking flow back. We’ll certainly need more energy then tonight in a couple of weeks against Wakefield.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bigredwarrior, ComeOnYouWolves, eddieH, Father Ted, Finfin, Grimmy, Jake the Peg, jonh, Pieman, ryano, The Whiffy Kipper, Thelonius, WARRIOR5, Ziggy Stardust and 224 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,691,6651,49776,6204,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TODAY 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX
TOMORROW 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM