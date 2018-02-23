We’ve not learnt anything we didn’t know already tonight. Our pack lacks size and when it’s down on energy as well, as it was tonight, it’s a recipe for disaster. Warringtons big pack blitzed us but on another night and without 20,000 plus air miles taking there toll you’d hope we can rectify that.
Two big home games coming up for us now. You’d like to think they’re exactly what we need right now to get that attacking flow back. We’ll certainly need more energy then tonight in a couple of weeks against Wakefield.
