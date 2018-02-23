|
Joined: Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:56 pm
Posts: 6
|
So, looking at the uninspired teamsheet and expecting the same gameplan to be presented on Sunday
that will possibly be the first nail in the coffins.....Who is there to take up the role ?
No time to waste giving an unknown a chance to "give it a go"
We need an experienced, known, quality coach who can take what on paper looks a decent squad and get them playing as a team.
Yes its going to cost Derek some money...but not as much as NOT going straight back up or even worse dropping another division....
|
|
|
Posted by
ColD
on Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:09 pm
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
30th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
416
Joined:
Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 amPosts:
5811Location:
Just Behind Parksides Club
|
Owd number 10 wrote:
So, looking at the uninspired teamsheet and expecting the same gameplan to be presented on Sunday
that will possibly be the first nail in the coffins.....Who is there to take up the role ?
No time to waste giving an unknown a chance to "give it a go"
We need an experienced, known, quality coach who can take what on paper looks a decent squad and get them playing as a team.
Yes its going to cost Derek some money...but not as much as NOT going straight back up or even worse dropping another division....
Well we ain't going down ya daft sod
talk about overreacting
|
|
Onwards and upwards - LTID
|
|
Reputation Points:
14Rep Position:
18th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
584
Joined:
Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pmPosts:
6329Location:
Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Owd number 10: which team do you support pal ?
|
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
|
Joined: Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:56 pm
Posts: 6
|
ColD wrote:
ya daft sod
Ha what do you expect from a prop
|
|
|
|
Joined: Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:56 pm
Posts: 6
|
Budgiezilla wrote:
Owd number 10: which team do you support pal ?
Im a leyther through and through mate,
I was at the warm up matches and thought we showed promise....
then i was at the Toronto game...
|
|
|
Posted by
atomic
on Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:40 pm
|
Reputation Points:
11Rep Position:
21st / 76,620
Quiz Score:
684
Joined:
Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pmPosts:
4560
|
GREEN, Paul (North Queensland Cowboys)
BELLAMY, Craig (Melbourne Storm)
BROWN, Nathan (Newcastle Knights)
GRIFFIN, Anthony (Penrith Panthers)
All available for 2019..
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
12Rep Position:
20th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 amPosts:
11841Location:
blackpool tower circus
|
atomic wrote:
GREEN, Paul (North Queensland Cowboys)
BELLAMY, Craig (Melbourne Storm)
BROWN, Nathan (Newcastle Knights)
GRIFFIN, Anthony (Penrith Panthers)
All available for 2019..
All Aussies ,Atomic, why do you think an Aussie is the answer?We have a few good British options,maybe go for for an owd head and a young gun as his partner.Folk keep having a go at Shaun Wane, he's just been on Sky saying tonight's performance is NOT GOOD ENOUGH,Jukesy Wouldnt know what to say.
In the next 3 weeks our season could be looking dodgy.
|
|
|
Posted by
ColD
on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:03 pm
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
30th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
416
Joined:
Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 amPosts:
5811Location:
Just Behind Parksides Club
|
charlie caroli wrote:
All Aussies ,Atomic, why do you think an Aussie is the answer?We have a few good British options,maybe go for for an owd head and a young gun as his partner.Folk keep having a go at Shaun Wane, he's just been on Sky saying tonight's performance is NOT GOOD ENOUGH,Jukesy Wouldnt know what to say.
In the next 3 weeks our season could be looking dodgy.
Well I don't think Neil's held back to day we haven't performed well enough, which is pretty much what your hero is saying
|
|
Onwards and upwards - LTID
|
|
Reputation Points:
6Rep Position:
26th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pmPosts:
2875Location:
Vancouver, Canada
|
charlie caroli wrote:
All Aussies ,Atomic, why do you think an Aussie is the answer?We have a few good British options,maybe go for for an owd head and a young gun as his partner.Folk keep having a go at Shaun Wane, he's just been on Sky saying tonight's performance is NOT GOOD ENOUGH,Jukesy Wouldnt know what to say.
In the next 3 weeks our season could be looking dodgy.
To be fair they are all great coaches but the key is we need a coaching change before 2019 (well before). We are really up against it the next 3 weeks, especially if we turn out the same team, in the same positions, with the same tactics.
Is Tony Smith available ? Some don’t like him But he is a proven coach who would not allow KC to interfere (if indeed he is and he stays). This squad should be top of this league and be good enough to get through the 8s. Both look impossible right now.
|
|
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
|
|
Reputation Points:
14Rep Position:
18th / 76,620
Quiz Score:
584
Joined:
Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pmPosts:
6329Location:
Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Owd number 10 wrote:
Im a leyther through and through mate,
I was at the warm up matches and thought we showed promise....
then i was at the Toronto game...
How much did it cost to get in at the Saints game, and what was the main colour on the ticket ?
|
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Centurino, Genehunt, Google [Bot], ItchyandScratchy, kirkhall, Leyther14, LeytherX111 and 116 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,691,665
|1,497
|76,620
|4,559
|SET