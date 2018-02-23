WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - If Jukes/KC go, what are the options ?

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions If Jukes/KC go, what are the options ?

Post a reply
If Jukes/KC go, what are the options ?
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:43 pm
Posted by Owd number 10 on Fri Feb 23, 2018 8:43 pm
Owd number 10 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:56 pm
Posts: 6
So, looking at the uninspired teamsheet and expecting the same gameplan to be presented on Sunday :CRAZY:
that will possibly be the first nail in the coffins.....
Who is there to take up the role ?
No time to waste giving an unknown a chance to "give it a go"
We need an experienced, known, quality coach who can take what on paper looks a decent squad and get them playing as a team.
Yes its going to cost Derek some money...but not as much as NOT going straight back up or even worse dropping another division....
Posted by ColD on Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:09 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 30th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 416
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5811
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Owd number 10 wrote:
So, looking at the uninspired teamsheet and expecting the same gameplan to be presented on Sunday :CRAZY:
that will possibly be the first nail in the coffins.....
Who is there to take up the role ?
No time to waste giving an unknown a chance to "give it a go"
We need an experienced, known, quality coach who can take what on paper looks a decent squad and get them playing as a team.
Yes its going to cost Derek some money...but not as much as NOT going straight back up or even worse dropping another division....


Well we ain't going down ya daft sod :D talk about overreacting
Onwards and upwards - LTID
Posted by Budgiezilla on Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:15 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 18th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 584
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6329
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Owd number 10: which team do you support pal ?
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Posted by Owd number 10 on Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:20 pm
Owd number 10 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:56 pm
Posts: 6
ColD wrote:
ya daft sod :D


Ha what do you expect from a prop :DOH:
Posted by Owd number 10 on Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:24 pm
Owd number 10 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Feb 21, 2018 12:56 pm
Posts: 6
Budgiezilla wrote:
Owd number 10: which team do you support pal ?


Im a leyther through and through mate,

I was at the warm up matches and thought we showed promise....
then i was at the Toronto game... :shock:
Posted by atomic on Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:40 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 21st / 76,620
Quiz Score: 684
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4560
GREEN, Paul (North Queensland Cowboys)
BELLAMY, Craig (Melbourne Storm)
BROWN, Nathan (Newcastle Knights)
GRIFFIN, Anthony (Penrith Panthers)

All available for 2019..
Image
Posted by charlie caroli on Fri Feb 23, 2018 9:48 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 20th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11841
Location: blackpool tower circus
atomic wrote:
GREEN, Paul (North Queensland Cowboys)
BELLAMY, Craig (Melbourne Storm)
BROWN, Nathan (Newcastle Knights)
GRIFFIN, Anthony (Penrith Panthers)

All available for 2019..

All Aussies ,Atomic, why do you think an Aussie is the answer?We have a few good British options,maybe go for for an owd head and a young gun as his partner.Folk keep having a go at Shaun Wane, he's just been on Sky saying tonight's performance is NOT GOOD ENOUGH,Jukesy Wouldnt know what to say.
In the next 3 weeks our season could be looking dodgy.
Re: If Jukes/KC go, what are the options ?
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:03 pm
Posted by ColD on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:03 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 30th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 416
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5811
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
charlie caroli wrote:
All Aussies ,Atomic, why do you think an Aussie is the answer?We have a few good British options,maybe go for for an owd head and a young gun as his partner.Folk keep having a go at Shaun Wane, he's just been on Sky saying tonight's performance is NOT GOOD ENOUGH,Jukesy Wouldnt know what to say.
In the next 3 weeks our season could be looking dodgy.


Well I don't think Neil's held back to day we haven't performed well enough, which is pretty much what your hero is saying
Onwards and upwards - LTID
Re: If Jukes/KC go, what are the options ?
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:12 pm
Posted by Vancouver Leyther on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:12 pm
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 26th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2875
Location: Vancouver, Canada
charlie caroli wrote:
All Aussies ,Atomic, why do you think an Aussie is the answer?We have a few good British options,maybe go for for an owd head and a young gun as his partner.Folk keep having a go at Shaun Wane, he's just been on Sky saying tonight's performance is NOT GOOD ENOUGH,Jukesy Wouldnt know what to say.
In the next 3 weeks our season could be looking dodgy.


To be fair they are all great coaches but the key is we need a coaching change before 2019 (well before). We are really up against it the next 3 weeks, especially if we turn out the same team, in the same positions, with the same tactics.
Is Tony Smith available ? Some don’t like him But he is a proven coach who would not allow KC to interfere (if indeed he is and he stays). This squad should be top of this league and be good enough to get through the 8s. Both look impossible right now.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: If Jukes/KC go, what are the options ?
Post Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:24 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Fri Feb 23, 2018 10:24 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 18th / 76,620
Quiz Score: 584
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6329
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Owd number 10 wrote:
Im a leyther through and through mate,

I was at the warm up matches and thought we showed promise....
then i was at the Toronto game... :shock:


How much did it cost to get in at the Saints game, and what was the main colour on the ticket ?
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Centurino, Genehunt, Google [Bot], ItchyandScratchy, kirkhall, Leyther14, LeytherX111 and 116 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,691,6651,49776,6204,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:15
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TODAY 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WAKEFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX
TOMORROW 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM